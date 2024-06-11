June 11, 2024

How long can I stay in the US with a tourist visa and how long do I have to wait to return? | USA | rppusa

Winston Hale June 11, 2024 2 min read

Embassy of America It is recommended not to exceed the given time as the admission penalty may be longer or you may be denied depending on the case.

One of the first steps to achieve America It’s a process Tourist Entry Ticket. To access it, you need to fill in Form DS-160, all user information will be saved. Then, you have to pay and wait for the classic consular interview.

If you access this document, you must take into account the provisions set forth therein America, as are the times and restrictions they set. For example, the Tourist Entry Ticket It can be used for a few days and then it needs to be renewed.

Video credit: Youtube | @Direct USA

How long can I stay in the US on a tourist visa?

Visas are divided into two categories: immigrant and non-immigrant visas. The non-immigrant category, i.e. those planning to visit the US temporarily, has a tourist visa (B).

“(They are) issued to foreign nationals seeking temporary entry into the United States for tourism, medical treatment, business, temporary work, study, or other similar purposes”Represents the US Embassy.

As for the tenses, A person may stay in the United States for 90 days or less. If you comply with that rule, you can re-enter the country until the embassy issues you a visa.

However, if you have exceeded 180 days in the US but less than a year, you must wait at least three years before re-entering with a tourist visa.

