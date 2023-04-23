How do I apply for Temporary Protected Status in the United States?

By obtaining a green card, you can freely live and work in the United States; Thanks to this, few of the benefits of migration are realized. A green card also makes it possible to pursue a career or start a family without fear of deportation.

In contrast, with TPS, you can only stay temporarily in the United States. For this reason, the government periodically reviews countries designated for TPS.

In the event that the authorities decide that your country of origin is safe to return to, your immigration status will be terminated.

However, after spending time in North America, some TPS recipients may become eligible for a green card. Although this depends on your own circumstances.

Currently, the designated TPS countries are Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Cameroon, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Nepal. They are joined by Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen.

But it is important to clarify that the US government announces changes to TPS designations in the Federal Register. So this will decide if you apply for a green card.

You will need to apply for a green card if you intend to settle permanently in the United States with your partner or have a job offer. You can also apply for a green card after you have been granted refugee status, if you fear persecution in your home country.

In this sense, how do you aspire to permanent resident status?

One of the eligibility options is to become an immediate family member of a US citizen. You can also do this by holding a green card while living in the United States under the TPS program.

Likewise, you may qualify for a green card through employment. While you are on TPS, you can apply if you qualify for an employment-based green card.

But, for this, the employer is willing to take care of your application, and it is clear that a job offer in this country is a key requirement.

Finally, if you are granted refugee status, you will be able to apply for a green card after one year. This means, in parallel, that TPS holders are eligible for refugee status; Although TPS and asylum status are not the same.