How can it affect your health and well-being?

Tonight’s sky will offer us a unique astronomical spectacle: a partial lunar eclipse accompanied by… SupermoonThese events are not only fascinating to watch, but they also have a subtle effect on our health and well-being. Some people claim that during full moons and eclipses they experience changes in their emotional state, sleep patterns, and even their physical energy.

Various studies have explored how full moons affect sleep. During these events, some people report experiencing light sleep or difficulty falling asleep. This may be due to increased moonlight or a change in circadian rhythms. Furthermore, a lunar eclipse, by symbolizing a cycle of closure, can have an emotional impact, increasing introspection and stress in more sensitive people.

Throughout history, the Moon has been associated with energy and emotional cycles. During supermoons, when the Moon is closest to Earth, some people report feeling more energized, while others may feel the opposite, feeling tired or drained. Lunar eclipses, in particular, have been associated with profound change and renewal, leading many people to view them as an opportunity to reevaluate their well-being.

Impact on sleep and emotions

Full moons and eclipses can affect our well-being and emotional state. Some people report disturbed sleep during these lunar cycles, while others experience increased levels of anxiety or stress. It is advisable to monitor how you feel during these moments and adapt your rest routine according to your needs.

Energy and Well-being

Lunar eclipses not only affect our emotional side, but they can also affect our physical energy. Some people feel that these events generate an increase in their vitality, while others feel a decrease in their energy. It is important to listen to your body and take advantage of these moments to achieve a balance between your physical and mental health.

Tips for Harnessing the Power of the Moon

🧘‍♀️🌙 contemplation: Use the moon’s energy for meditation and self-care. Take advantage of this time to disconnect and take a break from your daily routine.

😴🍵 Relaxation: If you have trouble sleeping, try creating a relaxing environment before going to bed: Use a relaxing infusion such as chamomile or hibiscus tea, which can help calm the nervous system.

💫🧠 Emotional balance: Eclipses can bring emotions to the surface, so take a moment to assess how you're feeling and work on maintaining emotional balance.