How and when do you see the Halley meteor?

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower can be seen every year between April 19 and May 28, but on all these days, The best time to observe it would be today, After midnight, when the moon sets and gives way to the heavenly spectacle.

This shower of stars is best seen in the southern hemisphere and from places located in the tropics, such as the Canary Islands, although it can also be observed in the northern hemisphere. Eta Aquarids come from Halley’s Comet, like the Orionid meteor shower, which occurs in October.

Both happen every year when the Earth passes through a ring Filled with detached fragments of the comet that, on its long journey, leave tiny metal particles that pass through the atmosphere and disintegrate, becoming the towering stars we see.

Halley’s Comet, discovered by Edmund Halley (1656-1742), is undoubtedly one of the most famous celestial bodies in history, and thanks to its orbit around the Sun, Every 76 years we can see it with the naked eye.

The last time was in 1986 and the next time will be in 2061, when this ancient acquaintance from the history of astronomy will visit us again.

The average activity of Eta Aquarid meteorites is between 40 and 85 meteorites per hour and a relatively high speed, about 66 kilometers per second, according to data from the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN).

From our latitude, 40°N, the meteor shower appears to have a single center of origin, the point from which all the meteors seem to emanate and is called “radiant”.

The location of this radiation is used to name the meteor shower, such that Eta Aquarids have their radiation on the star eta in the constellation Aquarius.

This year will be a good year to observe eta aquaridsbecause the crescent moon will allow us to see the shower of meteors.

To do this, you have to find a place away from obstacles that make it difficult to see, such as buildings, trees or mountains, and away from light pollution. It is not necessary to use optical instruments.

Although the aquatic Eta appears to come from the constellation Aquarius, it can be seen anywhere in the sky.

It is convenient to direct the gaze towards the darkest areas, in the direction opposite to the position of the Moon if it is observed when it is present. “The most comfortable thing is to lie down and wait until your eyes get used to the dark.”NAO advised.