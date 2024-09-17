Hope for many cures could lie in the self-healing gorilla

Scientists have found that the plants that gorillas use for self-medication in Gabon are widely used in medicine.

In case you don’t know, keep in mind that in fact, we’ve seen it. Gorilla heals itselfResearchers from GabonAfrica, by studying these animals and the plants they consume, which led them to discover that their choice is characterized by being rich in Antioxidants and antimicrobials.

In the latest study on this topic, published in Plus one, Scientists have recorded the plants that gorillas eat orWestern Plains of Dodo National Park Gabon.

After the previous step, the study authors andInterviews with local healers to identify the most important plants in terms of their therapeutic qualities.So they chose four trees that were likely to be useful: Ceiba pentandra, Merianthus arborius, Melissa excelsa and Ficus.

Secrets of ancient medicine

Scientists saw that These ancient medicinal trees contain chemicals with medicinal effects.. next to, according to Joanna Setchellanthropologist Durham University (UK) who collaborated on the study with Gabonese scientists,This suggests that gorillas evolved to eat plants that are beneficial to them.To highlight the huge gaps in our knowledge of the tropical forests of Central Africa.

All this is exciting. New growth opportunities for medicine as it continues to search for ways to treat diseases..

