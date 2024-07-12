Honor Magic 6 Pro | This cell phone has the best screen in the world: it beats the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max | Smartphone

Honor Magic 6 Pro is the cell phone with the best display today. Image: SlashGear | Honor Magic 6 Pro is the cell phone with the best display today. Image: SlashGear

When buying a new smartphone, most people tend to focus on the number of cameras or the battery size; however, there are users who prefer to choose a smartphone based on the quality of its screen. If you are part of this group, you will be excited to know that they have just published a ranking of the top 10 mobile phones with the best screens in the world. Who came in first place? Here you can meet them.

What phone has the best screen in the world?

DXOMARK, a portal specializing in benchmarking, has shared a ranking that reveals which phones (Android and iPhone) have the best displays today. To the surprise of thousands of tech enthusiasts, several important brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, Oppo, Nothing and others were excluded from the “top ten”.

According to the post, the smartphone with the best screen in the world is Honor Magic 6 ProScoring 157 points in the rating, DXOMARK claims that it has “adequate brightness levels for different lighting conditions,” “a precise, responsive and smooth touchpad,” “a good HDR video experience in low-light conditions,” and “very few frame mismatches throughout.”

Honor Magic 6 Pro came in first place. Image: DXOMARK capture

What are the technical specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Pro?

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is a premium phone that weighs around 225 grams and has the following dimensions: 162.5 mm high, 75.8 mm wide, and 8.9 mm thick. As for the screen, it has a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and it also comes with HDR10+ technology and Dolby Vision technology.

Inside the device, which runs MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14), we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. As for the battery, it has a capacity of 5,600 mAh, and it is compatible with 80W fast (wired) charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

In the photography section, this cell phone has a 50MP front camera and a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultrawide angle and a 180MP telephoto camera with 2.5X optical zoom. Finally, we should highlight other interesting features of the device such as IP68 certification, fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Where do the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max rank?

The ranking published by DXOMARK places the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in second place with 155 points, surpassing its “younger siblings,” the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24+, which took fourth and fifth place respectively, both with 154 points. For its part, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in eighth place with 151 points.

Honor Magic 6 Pro (157 points) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (155 points) Google Pixel 8 Pro (154 points) Samsung Galaxy S24 (154 points) Samsung Galaxy S24+ (154 points) Google Pixel 8 (153 points) Vivo X100 Pro (153 points) iPhone 15 Pro Max (151 points) iPhone 15 Pro (151 points) Honor 200 Pro (151 points)