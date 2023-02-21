February 22, 2023

Honduras tops goalscoring participation at the U-17 World Cup and draws attention in Europe: “He’s the key player”

Cassandra Curtis February 21, 2023

The young footballer was involved in most of El Karacho’s goals in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament

captain and form Honduras youth teamAnd Roberto OsortoHe is the player with the most goals in the game CONCACAF U-17 World Cup disputed in Guatemala.

’10’ from the Mini H, which belongs to Royal SpainHe was directly involved in seven goals for Bicolor, providing five assists and two goals, one from a free kick and one from the penalty spot.

Honduran Roberto Osorto is the footballer with the most direct appearances on goal at the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup.

He played the four matches of the qualifying tournament until the quarter-finals, although he played only a few seconds against Haiti (1-0), oroto Attracting the attention of European talent scouts.

He wrote about the Romanian player: “He seems to be the main player of this generation, the captain of the team, and he participated in the first 3 goals with a good cross, the first pass on goal and this free kick.” Alex Scout on Twitter.

On the other hand, Emilio Umanzor, the Honduran technician who trained him at La Maquina, warns: “Roberto Osorto is a little boy I know very well and I know what he is capable of, I’ve had him for four years and I dare say no. I’ve seen his best version”.

