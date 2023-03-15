Honduras replaces Taiwan with China

(CNN) – Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced Tuesday that he will establish diplomatic relations with China, a decision likely to end the country’s current relationship with Taiwan.

Only 14 countries, including Honduras, have official relations with Taiwan.

China has adopted the ‘One China’ policy as a prerequisite for diplomatic relations with Beijing, and requires countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations to sever official relations with Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory despite never having control over it.

“I have instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to comply with the government’s plan and to expand borders freely in coordination with the nations of the world,” Castro wrote in a tweet which did not mention Taiwan.

Hours later, in a statement, Taiwan’s foreign ministry expressed its desire to continue being a “loyal and trustworthy partner” of Honduras and warned: “Please be careful not to fall into China’s trap.”

“China’s building of relations with Honduras is only for the purpose of squeezing Taiwan’s international space and has no sincere intention to cooperate with Honduras for the welfare of its people,” the statement added.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported that the Honduran ambassador was filmed entering Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Wednesday morning, but did not respond to reporters’ questions.