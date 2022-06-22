Honduras defeats Costa Rica in Yankel and will play Curaçao in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

2022-06-22
The Honduras national team Led by Luis Alvarado defeated Costa Rica 1-0 In his third match in FIFA U-20 World CupAnd the They secured Group H leadership by adding nine points, with nine goals in their favour, and zero against them.
Bicolor sub-20 victorious on the field Yankel Rosenthal San Pedro Sula and Cannes Jason Contreras, (Marathon player) scored the only goal of the match. Score a penalty.
Honduras You will now play in round of 16 From FIFA U-20 World Cup before classifier Curacao On Saturday 25 June at the Morazán Stadium.
The four semi-finalists from Before the World Cup will qualify for FIFA U-20 World Cup It will play in Indonesia next year, while the finalists of the tournament will advance to 2024 Paris Olympics.
game evolution
Costa Rica He was noticeably superior in the match, but Honduras It was practical and won.
In the 13th minute, Marco Assetono was close to opening the scoring in his favour HondurasBut he could not direct the ball towards the goal after a strong low cross that came from the right wing.
Doryan Rodríguez, “9” of Ticos, was also able to open the scoring with a header as Jason Contreras I managed to clear the ball on the goal line.
In the 36th minute, the Costa Rican Ricardo Peña used his strong right hand that hit the post. One of the most dangerous behaviors in the first half of Costa Rica.
In the second half at the 58th minute of the match, Honduras He found the goal thanks to a penalty kick Jason Contreras.
Those who were led by Luis Alvarado in a draw were the leaders, but they managed to achieve another victory and now they will face Curaçao in the round of 16. FIFA U-20 World Cup.
It should be noted that Costa Rica They qualified for the round of 16 with second place in the group (four points) and Jamaica in third place (four units).
if Honduras I managed to win Curacaoin the quarter-finals, a stage in which the winners reach Globalism From indonesian 2023, The person who exits the match is between the second in group E and the third in group G.
In Group E are Cuba and the United States, who are battling for the top spot. In G are El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Aruba.
LINEUPS:
Honduras: Play Garcia. Jason Contreras, Aaron Zuniga, Jeremy Rodas, and Javier Arriaga; Odin Ramos, Edson Rocha, Thomas Sorto, Isaac Castillo, Miguel Carrasco and Marco Asitono.
Costa Rica: Byron Moura van der Putten, Douglas Sequeira, Ricardo Peña, Keral Rios, Andre Soto, Brandon Aguilera, Joyson Bennett, Dorian Rodriguez, Josemar Alcocer, Timote Arias.
