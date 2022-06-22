Honduras defeats Costa Rica in Yankel and will play Curaçao in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

2022-06-22

The Honduras national team Led by Luis Alvarado defeated Costa Rica 1-0 In his third match in FIFA U-20 World CupAnd the They secured Group H leadership by adding nine points, with nine goals in their favour, and zero against them.

Bicolor sub-20 victorious on the field Yankel Rosenthal San Pedro Sula and Cannes Jason Contreras, (Marathon player) scored the only goal of the match. Score a penalty.

Honduras You will now play in round of 16 From FIFA U-20 World Cup before classifier Curacao On Saturday 25 June at the Morazán Stadium.

The four semi-finalists from Before the World Cup will qualify for FIFA U-20 World Cup It will play in Indonesia next year, while the finalists of the tournament will advance to 2024 Paris Olympics.

game evolution

Costa Rica He was noticeably superior in the match, but Honduras It was practical and won.