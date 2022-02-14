Honduran Kervin Arriaga is in Minnesota and will undergo medical tests this Tuesday to finalize his signature

2022-02-14

Honduran midfielder, curvy ariagain the cold city Minnesota To sign with the team of the same name that belongs to Ml.

The 24-year-old traveled from Buenos Aires over the weekend to condition United After the legal issue was fixed, an immigration alert was issued, banning him from traveling with the Honduran national team in the first week of the month.

curvywhere he will be his new home, accompanied by Catracho Joseph rose busheswho will be your partner in Minnesota United. The midfielder, who trained at CAI in Panama, also uploaded a photo with his compatriot to his Instagram story on Sunday evening.