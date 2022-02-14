Honduran Kervin Arriaga is in Minnesota and will undergo medical tests this Tuesday to finalize his signature

2022-02-14
Honduran midfielder, curvy ariagain the cold city Minnesota To sign with the team of the same name that belongs to Ml.
The 24-year-old traveled from Buenos Aires over the weekend to condition United After the legal issue was fixed, an immigration alert was issued, banning him from traveling with the Honduran national team in the first week of the month.
curvywhere he will be his new home, accompanied by Catracho Joseph rose busheswho will be your partner in Minnesota United. The midfielder, who trained at CAI in Panama, also uploaded a photo with his compatriot to his Instagram story on Sunday evening.
ariagapregnant in bicolorwill conduct medical examinations on Monday with the franchise founded in 2017. If there are no inconveniences in the health process, his signature will be stamped on Tuesday at the latest, thus officially becoming a corps.
Midfielder arrives Minnesota As a free agent, his contract with Marathon lasted until next June.
Although “The Loons” did not mention how long Bonds are curvy ariaga, This will not exceed three seasons at least, since the franchise Ml They regularly sign annual records or every two campaigns; Rosales, for his part, has a contract until the end of the year, as he is on loan from CAI.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Aaron Donald is not thinking of retiring after winning the Super Bowl LVI
Controversy sparked by Alvaro Fidalgo’s elbow in the FMF’s refereeing environment
Salcedo connects with a fan on Twitter and remembers Rayados