History’s Best Scientific Illustrations

Scientific illustration has been applied as an art that not only helps in understanding, studying and cataloging the different parts of the human body, but also recording and cataloging them, as well as many diseases and even sequencing the human genome. This tool offered by the visual communication specialty remains one of the most effective ways to capture what scientists and researchers want to reflect.

It should be noted that when viewing a scientific illustration, it can be seen that it has nothing to do with Infographics of an artistic nature since the painter scientific elegant art practiced to show what scientific I tell you, without leaving your own mark as an author. This model of scientific illustration is worthy of admiration, because it is inherent in the nature of its model and provides great value scientific.

A great example is the little rabbit made by Alberto Dürer in 1502, without any aesthetic element to distract from the information to be displayed. It is necessary to highlight that the file Sciences It is illustrated not only by graphics, but also represented by statistical graphs, graphs, tables and graphs, which must be addressed by the joint work of illustrators, scientists, graphic designers, scientists and science correspondents.

The periodic table of the elements is for most of the scientific community the most perfect example of history, it is a table that facilitates the study, information and classification of chemical elements, which is so extraordinary that Dmitri Mendeleev himself left blank spaces for it. Elements that had not yet been discovered in his era.

On the other hand, throughout the history Sciencesit is important to highlight the work of other profiles, such as the work of printers and publishers when copying texts with Infographics Increasingly complex scientific one of them is the printer Erhard Ratdolt (he is considered the first publisher scientific From History), who realized the importance of representing and assembling mathematical examples through a diagram, in 1482 he produced Euclid’s Elements for the first time in Latin, dealing with the great compositional difficulties of geometric diagrams.

There is also the editor Johannes Aupurinus who knew how to apply the woodcuts that had to be created to edit De Humani Corporis Fabrica, published in 1543. Vesalius’ work was the first modern dissection, based on models of human corpses. The first complete study of the organs and structure of the human body, which allowed to refute dozens of Galen’s anatomical theories.

It should be added that it is also important to know Infographics introduced by Robert Hooke in his Micrographia published in 1665, the first bestselling book of scientific promotion called Cell, when citing how Hooke observed the pores of a cork sheet with an optical microscope reminding him of the small monastic cells of monasteries. Today, his Infographics of small objects continue to fascinate and provide useful data for the scientific community.

On the other hand, it is also valuable Infographics From the notebooks of Marie Curie’s laboratory, some very simple diagrams that accompany the historical annotations of the first steps of nuclear physics. It is worth noting that Marie Curie’s notebooks are still radioactive, and in order to be able to consult them, the French National Library obliges the researcher to sign the consent because he knows that these documents are radioactive and that the BNF is not responsible for the consequences that may affect the researcher; And go to the consultation with a special suit.

Likewise, Alexander Fleming’s notebooks with annotations to the first records that helped discover the medicinal use of penicillin, one of the most important landmarks of the twentieth century, are also interesting. Without a doubt, they are also those who were carried out by Santiago Ramón y Cajal and Camilo Golgi, in the investigations that led to them being awarded the Nobel Prize in medicinefor his contribution to the doctrine of neurons, which would establish that the nervous system is not a simple connected tissue, but is organized by discrete cells, with extensions called axons and dendrites.

After the branch of human anatomy, there are the great scientific painters in the medical field, such as Jan Stephan van Calkar, of Titian’s studio, who made Infographics from De humani corporis fabrica by Vesalius; Nicolas Henri Jacob who did the unbelievable Infographics From the anatomical atlas of Jean-Baptiste Marc Bourget in the nineteenth century, or already in the twentieth century to Dr. Frank H. Netter, an illustrator known for his work in pharmaceuticals and medical publishers. He is also the author of a book Infographics One of the most consulted anatomical atlases by students medicine Since the seventies.

Another scientific graph is the graph of Georges Lemaître representing the time evolution of the radius of the universe with the cosmological constant, for an area of ​​positive curvature. One of the first Infographics From his studies on the primordial atom (known as the Big Bang theory) devoted to the origin of the universe from the point of view of quantum physics. In this curve we can see that all models start from the singularity (x = 0, t = 0) and how the universe expands with respect to a large enough cosmological constant.

Last but not least, there are files Infographics Written by Maria Sevilla Merian, a pioneer of entomology, who disproved that insects did not arise spontaneously from rotting mud. Sivylla has crafted a series of rigorous field notebooks, with excellent annotation and accuracy Infographics Which led her to brilliantly document the transformation of butterflies. as well Infographics Ornithologist and painter John James Audubon, a pioneer in ornithology in America, who devoted a large part of his career to making an inventory of North American bird species.

The science illustration book is seen as a celebration of Sciences, which depicts the importance of being understood and available to the general public, and that scientific illustration also plays a major role in this equation; Accurately shows a visual journey through history Sciences through Infographics A scientific milestone as an example is a vital component to understanding it.

