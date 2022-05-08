His coach Juan Cortes reveals: “Chino Miranda will not recover” | 123

by William Guzman P.

Jesús Chyno Miranda’s health condition continues to cause a great deal of uncertainty among locals and outsiders. And with no official voice revealing his true status about his condition, there are many speculations still swirling around the subject. Even since this week he has been commenting that the translator of “My Pretty Girl” is serious. The strange thing is that no relative came out to deny these types.

But Juan Cortes, the artist’s personal trainer, on “Gossip no like” hosted by journalist Javier Ciriani, provided some as-yet-undisclosed details of the illness that afflicted Nacho’s ex-partner. Chyno Miranda suffered from peripheral neuropathy as a complement to the virus, an illness that caused him to lose weight severely.

“Now the disease is incurable, that is, it will not be cured of neuropathy. But I can live with her as long as she is treated well and well fed,” the bodybuilder told the controversial entertainment space broadcast on YouTube.

His true health condition is unknown/file

Chyno Miranda disappeared from public life several months ago and since then many rumors have surfaced regarding his illness. Curtis commented that it is possible that one of the reasons the urban music singer stays away from it all is the stress that any hustle or bustle causes him, as it is a detrimental factor for peripheral neuropathy.

“The last time I saw him was in an apartment where they were quarantined, in November of last year,” Curtis said. He added that he did not explain himself because the artist’s mother (Alcera Perez) does not allow them to communicate, because they have been friends for many years. Curtis noted that he tried to contact her for information about him because he was worried: “I don’t know (why I lost contact with Alcira?). I really don’t know. It seems very strange to me. I had a problem, my WhatsApp had been hacked, and it was All my communication, in general with them, should be through WhatsApp to be more direct, of course, much of what could be communication there is blocked.”