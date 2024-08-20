Here’s what The Simpsons creator Matt Groening had to say about the show’s incredible anticipation.





Since The Simpsons first aired in 1989, fans have never ceased to be amazed at how many real-life events the show predicts. This phenomenon has sparked endless discussions and theories on social media and in the media.

During the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 15, series creator Matt Groening addressed the show’s strange predictive power in front of an audience full of fans and Disney VIPs.

During his speech, Groening explained part of the creative process behind the episodes of the popular animated series. “We made so many jokes over so many seasons that eventually we would guess something. We always write our jokes to be as silly as possible, but it turns out that’s the way the world is now,” Groening said. This explanation suggests that, far from having any prophetic power, the accurate predictions are simply a result of the volume of content and the ridiculous nature of the scripts.

The creator of The Simpsons and Futurama also aims to reduce the hostility he receives online over these expectations.“It all seems like it’s coming true, but no, it’s not intentional, stop writing ugly things about me on Twitter, will you? I’m not a communist, I’m not a Satanist, I’m not a 33rd degree Freemason, whatever that means. It’s just healthy fun,” he added, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

Groening handled one of the audience’s questions with humor.who insist on understanding whether there is some kind of crystal ball behind each episode. One question asked during the event was specifically whether Groening could make a new prediction, to which he jokingly replied: “The following lottery numbers are…which caused laughter. Groening then added more explanatory details, saying:You know, we’ve made so many jokes over so many seasons that we were going to get something right.“

