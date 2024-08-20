August 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Here’s what The Simpsons creator Matt Groening had to say about the show’s incredible anticipation.

Here’s what The Simpsons creator Matt Groening had to say about the show’s incredible anticipation.

Lane Skeldon August 20, 2024 2 min read


SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 20: Matt Groening speaks at the “The Simpsons” panel during Comic-Con International 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Since The Simpsons first aired in 1989, fans have never ceased to be amazed at how many real-life events the show predicts. This phenomenon has sparked endless discussions and theories on social media and in the media.

Juan Manuel Godoy

During the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 15, series creator Matt Groening addressed the show’s strange predictive power in front of an audience full of fans and Disney VIPs.

During his speech, Groening explained part of the creative process behind the episodes of the popular animated series. “We made so many jokes over so many seasons that eventually we would guess something. We always write our jokes to be as silly as possible, but it turns out that’s the way the world is now,” Groening said. This explanation suggests that, far from having any prophetic power, the accurate predictions are simply a result of the volume of content and the ridiculous nature of the scripts.

The creator of The Simpsons and Futurama also aims to reduce the hostility he receives online over these expectations.“It all seems like it’s coming true, but no, it’s not intentional, stop writing ugly things about me on Twitter, will you? I’m not a communist, I’m not a Satanist, I’m not a 33rd degree Freemason, whatever that means. It’s just healthy fun,” he added, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

Groening handled one of the audience’s questions with humor.who insist on understanding whether there is some kind of crystal ball behind each episode. One question asked during the event was specifically whether Groening could make a new prediction, to which he jokingly replied: “The following lottery numbers are…which caused laughter. Groening then added more explanatory details, saying:You know, we’ve made so many jokes over so many seasons that we were going to get something right.

See also  Adamari López flaunts an attractive outfit and accentuates her legs

More details at information

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Netflix unexpectedly canceled one of its best series, angering viewers
2 min read

Netflix unexpectedly canceled one of its best series, angering viewers

August 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Kevin Feige Convinced Him to Return to Marvel as Doctor Doom
4 min read

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Kevin Feige Convinced Him to Return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

August 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
From Humble Closet to Global Success: How Dolly Parton Built a $650 Million Business Empire
3 min read

From Humble Closet to Global Success: How Dolly Parton Built a $650 Million Business Empire

August 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed
3 min read

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed

August 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants

August 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods
2 min read

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

August 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.
2 min read

Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.

August 22, 2024 Zera Pearson