Here are the keys to avoiding it

The long-awaited end of the pandemic will come as a relief, but it is feared that it will have an unintended effect: Millions of families will lose health coverage in the United States, including more than 6.7 million childrenAnd the Experts suggest. This is due to the expiration of the federal declaration of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus, which has granted additional health benefits since 2020 and ensures residents do not lose out on insurance.

children living in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada and Texas “Particularly at risk,” points analysis From the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, he outlines a troubling post-COVID-19 scenario if states and Congress fail to act.

A few weeks ago, the state of emergency Renovated again Until October, many breathed a sigh of relief. But this is temporary: it is destined to end, State agencies and residents need to prepare -especially Latinos and communities of color, who may be hit the hardest. Partly because they don’t know what’s going on or take no action.

“Many families with immigrants are afraid to interact with the government because they fear it will have a negative impact on immigration issues,” said Shelby Gonzalez, vice president of immigration policy at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). Noticias Telemundo. But notice that Information provided to health services should not affect immigration proceduresthis way Nor is it considered in the public charge . law.

With the advice of professionals, we explain what’s going to change and how you can keep your family’s coverage or get new coverage at a low cost this fall.

Why COVID-19 has brought more access to health. with the pandemic emergency, the federal government provides additional money to states and imposes new rules to ensure health care. The policy specifies ongoing coverage for registrants inLow-cost Medicaid Health Program (regardless of changes in income, age, or non-payment of premiums) and eliminates teleconsultations and COVID-19 testing, among other aids. The effect is wide: It is estimated that Half of the country’s children (about 40 million) have health services with Medicaid or CHIP. What will happen when the emergency is over? States will need to review whether Medicaid recipients are There are more than 80 millionThey remain eligible (they meet the requirements). It’s a gigantic effort, requiring staff and time that not many countries have. First, they must verify the electronic data, but if that does not work, they will send a request for information to the member. “This is where a lot of people can get lost in confusion and lose coverage,” Farah Arzouki, Senior Policy Analyst at CBPP, explains to Noticias Telemundo. Many families may have moved, haven’t received the order, or don’t understand what they need to do. If they don’t respond within 30 daysThey lose insurance. Children may be eligible for other programs but miss this opportunity due to the complexity of the transition process. What to do to maintain the health benefits. The first step is to make sure the government has your current contact information, such as your postal address. Next, pay attention to and respond to the messages or requests you receive, counselors from Florida Covering Kids & Families, School of Public Health, University of South Florida (USF) explain. Likewise, tell Medicaid if there are any changes in your family (such as changes in income). You can also order the renewal now if you meet the requirements, Indicates Texas Commission on Health and Human Services. If you do not qualify for Medicaid, you may be able to obtain other programs or order low-cost insurance from the Marketplace. Where to find reliable information and help. Each state has its own way of collecting data or the system, some offer to create an account online and others may have a specific phone line or form (such as YourTexasBenefits.com and No. 211 in Texas). I can see How is the process in each state on the page From the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. There may also be community clinics, organizations or health departments in your area that can help you. the program Covering Florida Offers free help, for example, in Florida. It can also Find consultants near you on Get Covered America. How it might affect your immigration status. Countries generally do not request information on immigration status or the nationality of beneficiaries during the health program renewal process, Customs and Border Protection experts note. Additionally, Medicaid coverage and the health assistance families receive, especially those related to the pandemic (such as treatments, COVID-19 tests, and vaccines) are not considered negatively in immigration decisions, and are not analyzed in the public charge rule. Only direct cash payments and long-term institutions are considered, in a very limited number of cases.

Besides the small steps families can take, experts point out The biggest change may happen on the part of state administrations. The state of emergency is likely to last until at least mid-January 2023, CBPP experts sayfor this reason Local agencies can plan ahead.

Medicare and Medicaid Services Centers We recommend They are focusing their efforts on: improving their communication channels with beneficiaries, promoting the renewal process and ensuring they can help those who do not qualify for Medicaid to transition to other coverage.

Some have already started: Arkansas was created New call center And Tennessee launched a digital campaign, Among other measures. California was the first to publish a plan, and others followed. “This transparency is essential,” said Farah Arzouki of CBP.

There are also important changes that lawmakers can make at the federal level, by promoting, for example, the expansion of Medicaid.

A few days ago, Congress gave an example of the impact it could have: it approved a package of economic and climate measures for Biden that include the changes That will help families. Medicines prices will be negotiated There will be a cap of $35 per month on the cost of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries and extended health care benefits to keep premiums low.