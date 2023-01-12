Health Sciences will present a doctoral thesis defense of Gregorio …

Gregorio Jesus Alcala Albert studied at the Faculty of Health Sciences of Ceuta, University Diploma in Nursing, of Cordoba origin, then pursued master’s studies in secondary education, studies that he combined with the works specified above.

Alcalá chose to carry out in Ceuta the defense of his doctoral dissertation, “Research and Scientific Analysis in the Degree and Teaching of Nursing” which will take place next Monday January 16th, at 10:00 in the classroom of the university campus.

Joaquín Reque, of the Faculty’s administration, noted that “we are honored that a student like Mr. Gregorio Ceuta voluntarily chooses to defend his doctoral dissertation and chooses to direct it to Professor Doctor of the Department of Research. Diagnostic Methods and Diagnostics in Education born in Ceuta and a university professor”.

Alcala stated that “coming to Ceuta and training in this college was one of the best experiences of my life. Here I gained the knowledge to be a nurse. Many professors have been my reference both personally and professionally, that’s why I decided that if my goal was to get a PhD and reach the highest level Academician, I should be here, on the Ceuta campus.”

College of Health Sciences with its Dean. Milagrosa Olmedo Sheriff, in the preface, wants to express “the pride he represents both for our college and our city that our students, both born here and who come from abroad, voluntarily reach the highest academic level to defend his dissertation in our city. As nursing students always defend, they are and will become Ambassadors for our university and our city.