“Health in Cuba is Hell”

As Vice President Francia Marquez did not want to admit in an interview, a few days ago he became a trend again in different social networks. week He insisted that Cuba was a dictatorship because it respected the sovereignty of each nation.

Likewise, the environmental leader praised the current health system on the island and indicated that he would like it to be used in this way in Colombia. He also emphasized that the Central American country’s doctors are recognized worldwide.

Francia Márquez praised Cuba’s health system – Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra Pardo

“It is a blocked dictatorship, a dictatorship as you say, But he doesn’t send weapons, he sends doctors. You put a qualifier, I didn’t. I respect the autonomy of every people. Each town decides how to organize itself politically. We hope we can pass on the work of doctors and contribute to the health of others,” said the woman from Kaka.

These statements by Marquez sparked all kinds of reactions and criticism on various digital platforms. Many health experts questioned the Colombian vice president.

One of the last to speak on the issue was Leandro Castellanos, a Cuban internist who sang the table to the Caucana woman and assured her that the island’s healthcare system was a pain.

Caucanq insisted on having a system similar to that on the island of Colombia – Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra Pardo

Many Cuban doctors reject France – Photo: Good pictures

Cuban internist Leandro Castellanos blasted the vice president – Photo: Getty Images/iStockPhoto

“Words have a complete disconnect from reality. She paints the Cuban health system as heaven, Eden, when it’s really hell. Cuba’s health system is a mess,” he initially told Blue Radio.

Then he ruled: “He’s referring to the Latin American School of Medicine, where Latin Americans go to study, and because they’re intellectuals, they stay in Cuba and don’t leave the country. Of course, Cuba produces doctors to sell to different countries because it is good business.

The Cuban doctor finally insisted at the station that the dangerous economic conditions of the Central American country do not allow for good preventive health, and again refuted Marquez, who pointed out that the export of health professionals is a business.

“What preventive health are you talking about when you’re hungry? The diseases that people go to hospitals for are third world diseases. We are talking about pneumonia and other infectious diseases. Sending doctors to other countries is a round of business,” concluded Castellanos.

Francia Márquez annoys many Cuban doctors – Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra/Getty Images

Castellanos pointed out that Cuba’s economy does not allow for preventive health – Photo: Good pictures

Another who remained silent in the face of Marquez’s words was controversial congressman Miguel Polo Polo, who recently declared week That the environmental leader is ungrateful. He also pointed out that if Colombia had a regime like the one on the island, it would not have reached its present state.

The representative used an interview with this outlet to speak out against the woman from Cauca, noting that the Cuban health system does not export doctors, but slaves.

“When he mentioned that Cuba was not a dictatorship, but Colombia was, what really caught my attention was his lack of humanity. That sounds pretty serious to me. If Colombia were a dictatorship, he wouldn’t be vice president. Polo Polo said.

The representative was sent against Vice President Francia Marquez – Photo: week

Miguel Polo Polo insisted that Marquez did nothing while serving as vice president. – Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra

Finally, he judged: “She, being a housekeeper, ended up as vice president. This is the clearest example of democracy in this country. It is very pathetic. It is an insult not only to Cubans and Colombians, but also to the Latin American people. Cuba does not export doctors and science, it exports Cuban slaves. Exports.

The congressman reiterated week Francia Márquez did nothing in the vice-presidential position because, according to her, the only thing the woman from Cauca devoted herself to was spending public resources and prosecuting people who insulted her.