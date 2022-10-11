Health Boost Days: Revitalizing Body and Mind Balance – Health & Wellness

Organized by the Ikarus Center for Health and Longevity, the first Health Promotion Days will take place. Stimulating balance between body and mind. “At Ikarus, we work in health promotion and disease prevention, so far, behind closed doors, but from now on we will open these activities to the whole community, with the participation of top professionals. Balancing the body and mind, at this time, is key” , Nydia Peltzer, a member of SpaceX, explained to AIM. The conference will take place on October 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the Bridge of Sighs area, in Paraná. Entry is free and open.

Blitzer emphasized that “open and free activity, involving healthy tasting, aims to promote health, invigorates body and mind, and seeks to bring people closer, are tools that allow them to travel in a more harmonious and vibrant life in a simple way.”

The conference includes several activities that will take place on October 15, from 9 am to 3:30 pm, in the Bridge of Sighs area, with notable champions from Cordoba, Colon and Parana. This first session of legislative interest was declared by the Chamber of Deputies of Entre Ríos.

After the opening, an activity will be carried out by Benzonian healers Gustavo de Palma (Córdoba) and Zolma Spindola, also a master of music therapy (Córdoba). “Benenzon therapy is a type of psychotherapy that uses nonverbal physical elements with the goal of developing, processing, analyzing and strengthening the bond or relationship between a therapist and patient (or group of patients) with the goal of achieving well-being, especially in this convulsive moment we are experiencing as a society,” said Peltzer. .

He also explained that after the first block, he will “present the attendees with a healthy tasting, and after that, it will be the role of the chef and vegetarian teacher, a Mendoza native and Colon resident Martin Ponce, who will present a workshop on prebiotics and prebiotics, from the chefs from the school canteens in the city.”

Concluding the day, “Therapeutic yoga teacher Lucrecia Righelato will perform a guided meditation entitled Connecting with the Being and its Energy Centers. It is essential in this tense moment that we are going through as a society, that we strike a balance between body and mind, because we generate tools to overcome the difficult moments we live in. “.

The coordinator of the Icarus Center for Health and Longevity also stated that “in accordance with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Icarus will donate its organic jam bowls to restaurants in Paraná, and will train the chefs in the kitchen.

Emotional management workshop

At 4:00 p.m. on Saturday 15, after the first day of health promotion activities, a workshop on emotional management will take place at Icarus 665, led by the Pennzone therapists Gustavo de Palma and Zolma Spindola.

The Icarus facilitator stated, “We can’t always utter the pain that passes through us, and let our health and energy turn off, little by little. This workshop will be an exercise in meditation to overcome our resistance and allow us to really look at ourselves. We will learn how to transcend this barrier to reach That place that bothers us the most. Voice will be a key participant in achieving the goal. Through nonverbal therapy, participants will have the opportunity to discover their healthy identity, building a positive matrix. Himself is always positive for growth,” he concluded.

This activity, with limited quotas, is the only fee, with an exchange of 3,500 pesos per person and will be in charge of the Penn therapists Gustavo de Palma and Zolma Spindola.

October 15th Program

Health promotion. Balancing body and mind

Openness to society. Free and free entry.

09:00: Opening / Presentation.

09:30-11:30: We inhabit our bodies in the present. Dynamics to unlock contact, body, voice, and connection for your next workout.

Responsible for the Benzonan therapist Gustavo de Palma (Córdoba) and the Master in Musical Therapy Zolma Spinola (Córdoba).

11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: healthy tasting

12:35 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Prebiotics: What are they? Where do you find them? Daily food is available. Probiotics: why they matter. How to combine them day by day. Superfood. Regenerative Nutrition: The Broad View of Good Nutrition Processes. Three recipes to incorporate into our lives.

By Naked Chef and Educator Martin Ponce (Cologne). Innovator of Verde Nutrir, 23 years of experience in food-based body care, with a rejuvenating eutrophication approach. Instructor and co-founder of the Arbolar Espacio Vivo Foundation.

2:05 PM to 3:30 PM: Connection to the object and its energy centers. Diving into the depths of existence in a conscious way, through breathing and contact with the physical body. Responsible for Therapeutic Yoga Instructor Lucrecia Righelato.

Workshop: Managing Emotions

From 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm: Constellation of Emotions. I work from psychosomatic dynamics, and do a theory tour of them. I work with the emotional and biological world. Responsible for the Benzoni Therapist and the Bachelor of Nursing Gustavo de Palma, the Master of Music Therapy and the Bachelor of Nursing Zolma Spinola.

When: Saturday 15 October

Working hours: from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm

3500 dollars spent

Registration: cell +54 9 3434 28-5366

Or: Secretary of the Icarus Center for Health and Longevity (Alameda de la Federación 685, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday).

Limited classes

Contact: Nidia Peltzer

Cell: (343) 4285366