He unlocked the Tesla with his cell phone, went to pick up his kids at school and realized it wasn’t his car

Tesla Inc. electric car. Model 3 parked in front of an apartment building

No one can deny that with a file smart phone Unlock and start the car from convenience and practicality. Well, nobody but Rajesh Randeva Canadian owner of a Tesla Who lived a stressful moment with his car.

Earlier this month, as usual, Randev used his smartphone to unlock his phone Tesla Model 3 whiteHe did the same to turn it on without even turning the key and went to pick up his kids at school in town Vancouver.

Randev confessed Washington Post, that after 15 minutes of driving he started noticing something strange with the car, things out of the ordinary, like no charger in the place he always has or even some cracks in the windshield he hadn’t used before. He was.

The problem was that Randev wasn’t actually driving, but rode in an identical car that was parked next to his car in a spot where he usually leaves it.

All of this suggests that the Tesla app on your phone has given you access to someone else’s car.

Driver riding hands-free in a Model S. Tesla Motors Inc. Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But the story does not end there, minutes later, Randev received a phone call from the owner of the Tesla he was driving informing him of the confusion. What’s interesting is how the other person got access to Randiff’s number.

As it turns out, the other driver was able to open Randiv’s car using his car Tesla access card When he realized that this was not his car, he started searching until he found some documents with the real owner’s number and called him to inform him of the unusual incident.

Randiff’s story was reported by the Canadian outlet International news.

Finally, Randiff was able to pick up his children in a stranger’s car and then return the car, which he had been driving for about 90 minutes, without any problems, he reported. Washington Post.

This bizarre, perhaps even humorous, experience left him wondering about it The safety of your car.

Technological developments at Tesla, such as touch screens And the possibility of using the phone as a key, are some of the most relevant points when it comes to selling this brand.

But advanced technology can also increase the risk of hackers or, as Randev’s story shows, strange software bugs, according to an article published by the outlet. Insiders.

Cases like Randev are not the first time they have been reported, forcing the company to take measures to strengthen its security systems and software.

