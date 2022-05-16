May 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

'He sings for love and doesn't practice it': Nyorca blew up against Luis Miguel at 'Celebrity House'

‘He sings for love and doesn’t practice it’: Nyorca blew up against Luis Miguel at ‘Celebrity House’

Lane Skeldon May 16, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in Famous The

New YorkAnd Since before the beginning “Celebrity House” He has become one of the most controversial characters on the reality show Telemundo. It was one of the greatest examples of his arrival and The way he greeted Laura Pozzowho did not want to approach her at first.

With only a few days inside, the members opened up about their private lives and also took into consideration some other topics. It was one of the most controversial files A conversation about Luis Miguel.

It all started when Potro opened the conversation about Luis Miguel And the significance of his career in Mexico, as well as pointing out the fact that Brenda Zambrano is called Bad Bunny Best singer.

What did Nyorca say about Luis Miguel?

in the middle of the conversation, New York He gave his opinion on the matter and admitted it Loves Luis Miguel As a singer however, not as a person. “I love Luis MiguelI love romantic songs because it’s beautiful, I love listening to his voice because it’s amazing, it’s “the voice”, he commented.

“But I don’t like him as a personI don’t like the way he treated women, nor the legacy he left as a human being, as a family. I don’t like anything about him. He sings for love and does not practice it. This is my opinion .. I do not impose it on anyone.”

He later said that his opinion was supported by She is friends with Aracely Arámbula And she knows their love story, despite the comments on her vs Miley Alonso And Potro himself.

See also  Livia Brito shows off the video in a white bikini on the beach

Here you can see the moment:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Nyorca Marcos calls Adamari Lopez ‘fat and ugly’ against Tony Costa

May 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Backstreet Boys and their concert at Tecate Emblema de CDMX: ‘Definitely epic’

May 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

“It’s impossible for me to have more parties.”

May 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Elon Musk claims Twitter told him he violated a nondisclosure agreement

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

‘He sings for love and doesn’t practice it’: Nyorca blew up against Luis Miguel at ‘Celebrity House’

May 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Share a NASA robot photo of a door on Mars

May 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Melania Trump is set to become the first woman to run for a second term

May 15, 2022 Winston Hale