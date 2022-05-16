‘He sings for love and doesn’t practice it’: Nyorca blew up against Luis Miguel at ‘Celebrity House’

New YorkAnd Since before the beginning “Celebrity House” He has become one of the most controversial characters on the reality show Telemundo. It was one of the greatest examples of his arrival and The way he greeted Laura Pozzowho did not want to approach her at first.

With only a few days inside, the members opened up about their private lives and also took into consideration some other topics. It was one of the most controversial files A conversation about Luis Miguel.

It all started when Potro opened the conversation about Luis Miguel And the significance of his career in Mexico, as well as pointing out the fact that Brenda Zambrano is called Bad Bunny Best singer.

What did Nyorca say about Luis Miguel?

in the middle of the conversation, New York He gave his opinion on the matter and admitted it Loves Luis Miguel As a singer however, not as a person. “I love Luis MiguelI love romantic songs because it’s beautiful, I love listening to his voice because it’s amazing, it’s “the voice”, he commented.

“But I don’t like him as a personI don’t like the way he treated women, nor the legacy he left as a human being, as a family. I don’t like anything about him. He sings for love and does not practice it. This is my opinion .. I do not impose it on anyone.”

He later said that his opinion was supported by She is friends with Aracely Arámbula And she knows their love story, despite the comments on her vs Miley Alonso And Potro himself.

