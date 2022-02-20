February 20, 2022

He made himself an idiot! Neymar missed the penalty kick in Paris Saint-Germain's painful defeat against Nantes

Cassandra Curtis February 20, 2022

Nantes, France.

The Brazilian crack Neymar starred in the bear of the weekend with his absurd failure in a penalty kick in the painful defeat suffered by Paris Saint-Germain (3-1) in his visit to Nantes, on Saturday, in the 25th round of the French League 1.

Neymar, who has recovered from injury, started with PSG for the first time since November. This allowed the prominent leader of the French championship to reconfigure his long-awaited attacking trio “MNM”, uniting the Brazilian star with the other two stars of his attack, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Neymar is back at the start three months later. (AFP)

Neymar suffered a sprained left ankle on November 28 in Saint-Etienne (3-1). The Brazilian player reappeared, Tuesday, in the 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, but then started as a substitute and entered the match to play the last twenty minutes.

Punishment of the innocent for “Ni”

With the score already 3-1, Neymar had the opportunity to reduce the difference after a penalty kick by Denis Appiah against Mbappe in the 55th minute.

The Brazilian took the ball to collect it, but did so appallingly. A loose shot he fired with his right foot was easily stopped by the 23-year-old Nantes goalkeeper, Alban Lafont.

$! Thus, the Brazilian striker carried out the penalty kick against Nantes.

The local fans at the Beaujoire stadium exploded with joy after Neymar’s mistake, who scored minutes earlier, in the 47th minute, the stoppage goal.

A superb pass from Messi and ‘Ne’, who managed to solve it largely with a shot from the right. It was a bittersweet match for the Brazilian.

