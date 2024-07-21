July 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

Winston Hale July 21, 2024 2 min read

A young woman bought a deep fryer online and was surprised when she opened the box. (Photo: TikTok catch/@sofia.serrano.f)

A young woman made a purchase online but was greatly surprised when the package arrived. Inside the box his order arrived in, he found a live lizard that had traveled more than 4,000 kilometers from the United States to Colombia.

By TN

The customer shared what happened on social networks, along with photos showing the presence of the animal. He also stated that the company that sent him the product did not notice the problem.

@sofia.serrano.f

Opens up a whole new fear… when you order through Amazon and get a friend as a gift… @Amazon doesn’t want to take responsibility so please help me make this viral.

? Original Sound – Sofia Serrano

Sofia Serrano, a resident of Colombia, ordered a fryer through the Amazon platform in the United States. When the package arrived, his employee opened the box and discovered that it came with an accessory.

A shocking surprise when I opened the package

The young woman shared her experience in a video posted on TikTok: “The box came, we opened it and the air fryer came in a bag. My waiter decided to cut the bag, took out the fryer and put the bag back in the box. While throwing away the contents of the box, he realized that this animal was in the bag,” he said.

Sophia was shocked by the discovery, “we were four women and none of us could get the animal out, so we had to ask for help,” she admitted. They asked for the authorities to intervene, and minutes later they had experts at their home.

See also  Elon Musk made Donald Trump's life very difficult

read more TN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Why many users will not collect their benefit in September
2 min read

Why many users will not collect their benefit in September

July 20, 2024 Winston Hale
Ron DeSantis sent Donald Trump a message that affects all of America
2 min read

Ron DeSantis sent Donald Trump a message that affects all of America

July 20, 2024 Winston Hale
Their passionate tribute to Donald Trump at the Republican convention
2 min read

Their passionate tribute to Donald Trump at the Republican convention

July 20, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024
3 min read

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

July 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net
2 min read

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise
2 min read

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

July 21, 2024 Winston Hale
CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?
1 min read

CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson