He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

A young woman made a purchase online but was greatly surprised when the package arrived. Inside the box his order arrived in, he found a live lizard that had traveled more than 4,000 kilometers from the United States to Colombia.

By TN

The customer shared what happened on social networks, along with photos showing the presence of the animal. He also stated that the company that sent him the product did not notice the problem.

@sofia.serrano.f Opens up a whole new fear… when you order through Amazon and get a friend as a gift… @Amazon doesn’t want to take responsibility so please help me make this viral. ? Original Sound – Sofia Serrano

Sofia Serrano, a resident of Colombia, ordered a fryer through the Amazon platform in the United States. When the package arrived, his employee opened the box and discovered that it came with an accessory.

A shocking surprise when I opened the package

The young woman shared her experience in a video posted on TikTok: “The box came, we opened it and the air fryer came in a bag. My waiter decided to cut the bag, took out the fryer and put the bag back in the box. While throwing away the contents of the box, he realized that this animal was in the bag,” he said.

Sophia was shocked by the discovery, “we were four women and none of us could get the animal out, so we had to ask for help,” she admitted. They asked for the authorities to intervene, and minutes later they had experts at their home.

read more TN