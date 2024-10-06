October 7, 2024

He arrived late to the previous conversation and was “erased” from Barcelona

Cassandra Curtis October 7, 2024

Barcelona He had no problems scoring against him on Sunday Alaves (0-3) and one of the variables provided Hansi Flick In its formation it was royal Hector Fort by Jules Conde On the right wing.

The French defender was playing every minute of the season, but today he got his first “rest”, although his absence was not due to regular rotation, but rather due to a penalty kick.

According to what was reported by Sport newspaper. flick I decided to leave Condé On the bench because he was late to speak before the match. Initially, the Frenchman was scheduled to start, but his delay changed the German coach’s plans.

It is worth noting that one of the Barcelona coach’s demands is the importance of punctuality. flick Necessary measures were taken due to the delay Condéwho started all the matches at the start of the campaign.

The coach said in the press conference about the absences: “I needed to rest.” Condéafter the victory Alaves. However, internally, the decision was seen as a matter of discipline.

The French defender entered the second half to Hector Fort (66′), who made his first start for the tournament with flick.

