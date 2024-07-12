He appeared to be asleep, but the nurse discovered that the snoring was actually a heart attack and saved his life.

Heroic rescue by nurse at Charlotte airport



The international airport Charlotte Douglas It was the scene of an unexpected act of heroism when Claire Serbya nurse by profession, saved a life. Ken Jeffries After suffering a heart attack. On June 7, Claire and Ken were at the airport on different destinations: the nurse was going to a meeting, while Ken was on his way to officiate a softball tournament in Knoxville. TennesseeBy coincidence, they were both at the same station, where Claire’s experience and intuition were tested at a critical moment.

Ken Jeffries, a businessman from Jacksonville, Florida, had texted his daughter about his upcoming flight shortly before the crash. While waiting to board the plane, Ken began to suffer a heart attack. The problem was that he was sitting in the waiting room, motionless, seemingly asleep and unnoticed by everyone… except the nurse. From the Atrium Health Sanger Cardiovascular Institute, who was in the same area and noticed an unusual snoring-like sound coming from Ken.

The way he was snoring and breathing caught the attention of a nurse who recognized the signs of a heart attack. “I didn’t know if he was having some kind of seizure or hypoglycemia, but when I got to him he was unconscious,” he explained in an interview with . WBTV.

Ken Jeffries suffered a sudden heart attack on June 7.



Claire, with the help of another passenger, He lowered Kane to the ground and started CPR (CPR). This procedure is vital because it allows oxygen to continue flowing to the brain and other vital organs. Meanwhile, another man went to look for Automatic External Defibrillator (DEA), where Claire gave Kane an electric shock to his heart.

The dramatic rescue took place in less than ten minutes. The quick actions of Claire and her lucky co-workers saved Ken’s life. “After the shock, his heart started beating on its own again,” Claire said in an interview.

Ken was rushed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he was treated quickly. William Downey, MD, an interventional cardiologist, performed the surgery. Catheterization and stenting To treat a blockage in one of Ken’s heart arteries.“Without CPR and proper use of the AED, this would have been a much sadder outcome,” Downey said..

Claire, a former nurse at Atrium Health Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, acted quickly.



The success of the intervention was evident the next day, when Kane was walking. “On Saturday morning, I was already walking through the halls, feeling fine, almost like nothing had happened,” Kane said.

Ken expressed his deep gratitude for his desire to advocate for broader CPR training and the availability of AEDs in public places. “You get a new perspective and I don’t take anything for granted anymore because it happened in a split second,” Ken said.

Ken was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Additionally, Ken was able to call Claire on the phone to thank her in person. “She is my guardian angel,” he said, looking moved.

As a gesture of gratitude, the airline upgraded Claire to first class on her flight, a small recognition of her heroic act. “I was able to help someone survive,” Claire said.