Gustavo Petro: His relationship with football, which he admires, and has a goalkeeper’s daughter | outside football

Gustavo Petro has been elected as the new president of Colombia and in his busy schedule there is room for many topics, including football.

During his campaign, today’s new president devoted a significant amount of time to this discipline…which, it must be said, is far from being denied. This is how he scored recently in a match he played in Bogota:

“I share my goal today. The teams were mixed and the referee was a woman. I also made a penalty. You win as a team,” he said at the time, in celebration of my husband his team, the all-youth team, all the women, all the workers.”

Well, it is not the only indication of his interest in football, which he hopes to make an impact on as he knows many of the shortcomings of running local football, as he is also the father of a passionate footballer. These are his ideas and some plans that Ramon Jesorin, President of Fedefútbol, ​​”football owners” may not like.

The team you love



During his first year as mayor of Bogotá, in 2012, the two teams from the capital were champions: Santa Fe, in the first semester, and Melonarios, in the second semester, at which time he had both jerseys.

But when Santa Fe won the seventh star, after 35 years of fasting, he made it clear that his heart was a “cardinal.”

Al Ain, football owners



“The constitution contains material that I wanted to remember and a storm came to me. The constitution states that every sports organization is democratic. What does this mean? Those fans around a regional football team must have an expression in leadership,” Petro said in an interview with Marca newspaper. for his team. Among its tools are those offered by the Ministry of Sports to intervene.

Football player dad



“My daughter is the goalkeeper of the football teams. I have seen by learning from her how they distinguish, there is a masculinity within football. I love promoting women’s football, I have lived the experience myself and they will get all the support from me. This means shifts in the sporting vision of the country, what we want It is that what the constitution commands can be accomplished which is that every sports organization be democratic.” She will be the ally needed to give women’s football the boost it needs to bolster it.