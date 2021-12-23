December 23, 2021

Guatemala will require proof of vaccination and a negative covid-19 test from travelers entering the country – Prensa Libre

Phyllis Ward December 23, 2021 1 min read

In the face of the arrival of the new omicron variant, the Guatemalan authorities have not changed prevention measures and keep the country’s borders open, however, they have announced new guidelines for receiving foreigners entering the country by air.

As they announced, people who wish to enter must now present a card or proof of covid-19 vaccination with a full scheme. For people who have taken a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, the last vaccination should be at least two weeks before.

In addition to providing proof of a complete vaccination plan, immigration authorities will also require a negative antigen or PCR test, at most 3 days prior to the airline’s check-in point. As indicated, this last requirement does not apply to children under 10 years of age.

Health authorities warn that they will not allow a traveler to enter if they test positive, except that the person is a Guatemalan or has permanent residence in the country.

In the event that, for any justifiable reason, the traveler does not have evidence of a negative result, they will allow it to be carried out in any of the laboratories licensed by MSPAS upon arrival at the air terminal.

