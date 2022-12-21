Guadalajara’s new gem

As the preparatory matches go by, the rojiblanco captain knows there are many homegrown players who have the potential to be considered for the following season.

It is very clear that the coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovic has all the experience of working with youngsters. To enhance the maximum level, this was noticed in pre-season matches where many local players lived up to expectations To the point where they are considered rookies in some of the most complex matches ahead of Clausura 2023.

In the 4-0 win over Santos Laguna on Monday night, coach Ribano Sagrado decided to use young player Zahid Muñoz, Which left more answers than doubts to the Serbian strategist, which made him look forward to continuing to show his talent in the following preparatory matches, Well, on Thursday they will visit the UANL Tigers in the third round of the Sky Cup which will be played at University Stadium starting at 9:00 PM CST.

At the end of the duel against the lakes, Veljko Paunović had nothing but praise for midfielder Zahid Muñoz, who is back for the current season. Having been on loan at Atlético de San Luis and at the age of 21, he did a convincing job in pre-season, managing to fill the eye of a coach who hopes to continue relying on his qualities, so he doesn’t. It would be crazy if he started squeezing headlines for the contest, which starts on January 5th.

Paunović’s panegyric to Muñoz’s ascetic

“He’s a great player who handles the ball nicely, handles the ball nicely, The things I really like about his position and his youth and also his willingness to learn, because he works very well and with humility like the rest of the group. Young people need that An absorbing mindset and a curiosity to learn, he’s one of the guys who bring this to us.”

“We are moving at an accelerated pace, but we don’t want to rush any of it, there is a lot of young potential in the team.” And we continue to develop, I have a record in terms of development with young people and I know what I have to do in order not to burn anyone, but I also do not allow anyone to relax, always instilling thoughts, Improving and knowing the level of the player and the expectations, it will be a process that the player determines himself with the pace at which we will continue. Veliko Paunović noted.

