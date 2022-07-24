Grupo Firme: details that showed the run they made in Premios Juventud | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | Offers

They were the most successful musical exponents after Karol G, the first winner of Youth Awards With 9 medals. fixed group He had a leading role in the event that celebrates the best performing artists of the urban genre, but not just upon receiving the award, but throughout the entire ceremony. Mexican regional orchestra and conductor Edwin KazeHe had an excellent role throughout the award ceremony.

First of all, Kaz, the lead vocalist of the group, was responsible – along with Dana Paula, Clarissa Molina and Prince Royce – in leading the concert, but then along with the other members of the band they carried out their concert.

And not just for the four awards that were awarded: “Best Regional Mexican Song” for “Ya supérame” (live); “Best Mexican Regional Collaboration”, for “En tu perra vida”, in collaboration with Lenin Ramirez; “Best Mexican Regional Mix” (Mexican regional genre mixed with another musical genre), for “Cada que”, in collaboration with Maluma; and “Favorite Group or Duo of the Year”.

The band is in full after concert and the awards they won (Photo: Grupo Firme/Instagram)

FIRME Group paid tribute to late Jenny Rivera

In one of the most awaited series by viewers and the organization of the nineteenth edition of Premios Juventud, fixed group He was responsible for honoring the famous Mexican singer Jenny Rivera, 10 years after her passing.

Accompanied by the other group with the greatest influence in the Mexican region today, Banda MS Sergio Lizaraga, the cast led by Eduin Caz performed the best songs of “La diva de la banda”, among which are the following: “Oblivion has not arrived”, “Don’t forget”, Enough already” and “I already know”.

The audience who gathered at the Colosseum where the event took place and people from their homes applauded furiously after the performances of the two groups from Mexico, in the most emotional moment of the entire ceremony, which took place this year in San John, Puerto. Rico.

The moment Banda MS and Grupo Firme came together to honor Jenny Rivera (Photo: Premios Juventud/Instagram)

GRUPO FIRME used show evidence at youth awards

In another part of the award ceremony, Grupo Firme has been invited to the stage to wow listeners with their best songs. Thus, they dressed in the style of the movie “Matrix”, but performed “Toxic”, “In To Pira Vida” and “Ya Subiram” with hats and shoes.

However, Eduin Caz, AB Luna, Jhonny Caz, Joaquín Ruiz, Dylan Camacho, Christian Téllez, and Fito Rubio, who gave their best on stage, didn’t notice a single detail: Fito’s drumsticks, who didn’t He brings them with him in a song he pretends to play the drums even though he has nothing in his hands.

The neglect was recorded and quickly spread by netizens. At the moment, Tijuana celebrities have not commented on this fact, which should remain just a shameful anecdote.

The moment Vito Rubio pretended to play drums but didn’t have drum sticks in his hands (Photo: Univisión / screenshot)

