Grupo Firme at CDMX: Date, Venue, Ticket Prices and Everything About Eduin Caz and Company’s Show in Mexico City | celebrity | nnda nnlt | Fame

The waiting time is over. all lovers Edwin Kaz and the fixed group Get the news they’ve longed for in 2022: The date, venue, and everything else about their upcoming concert in Mexico City has been confirmed.

Although it was known several weeks ago that the music group will be performing a concert thanks to statements from CaseEverything about the date, stage, and ticket sales were not confirmed until Friday, January 7th.

In this way, all of the band’s followers will be able to enjoy a concert full of the best songs ever and new songs released over the past few years, when they were gaining more fame and international recognition.

Edwin Kaz and Maluma sing “Everybody”, a song released just a month ago with a video clip posted on various platforms. (Photo: Edwin Kaz/Instagram).

History of the band’s concert at CDMX

Through a post on the official account of Instagram From fixed groupMore details were known about this concert, and it will be the only concert that he will present in Mexico, according to what is detailed there.

This phenomenon returns to Mexico! Foro Sol will be the only theater to witness the great concert of Grupo Firme in 2022, you can read in the photo description.

Thus, it has been confirmed that Grupo Firme will present itself at the Foro Sol in Mexico City next Saturday, March 26th, to awaken passions in its fans.

Selling tickets to see the first set at CDMX

If you’re interested in attending the Grupo Firme Gala in the Mexican capital on Saturday, March 26, you should know that the presale is set for January 11-12.

In addition, a promotion has been considered for Citibanamex customers, which indicates that tickets can be purchased for 3, 6 and 9 months without interest.

It is noteworthy that the sale to the public will begin on January 13, so there is not much time left. In addition, purchases can be made on the Ticket Master website.

Concert ticket prices

Although the exact prices for the Grupo Firme concert at Foro Sol are not known, many Mexican media have speculated a certain amount of money, considering previous events held on the same stage.

Possible ticket prices are:

Orange C: 480 pesos

Green C: 680 pesos

Orange B: 880 pesos

Green B: 280 thousand pesos

Orange A: 1,580 pesos

Green A: two thousand and 480 pesos

Court B GA: 980 pesos

Court AT: Two thousand and 80 pesos

The only forum map

