June 9, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gregorio Pernia is angry at the behavior of some colleagues from the “House of Celebrity”

Gregorio Pernia is angry at the behavior of some colleagues from the “House of Celebrity”

Lane Skeldon June 9, 2024 2 min read

With a purpose The famous househe reality It’s over, but the news about its participants is still as hot as ever.

New romances, media outrage and disappointments are just part of this wonderful series that is experienced, according to some, outside of the show.

A person who is surprised and somewhat disappointed by some of the things that happen is Gregorio Perniaa member of the house who decided to give up his residence to resume his long-awaited freedom and be with his loved ones.

Gregory B.

(Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/Telemundo/NBCU Image Bank via Getty Images)


In a conversation with his followers on social media, he shared what he felt when he saw what was happening, specifically with two of his former colleagues.

Then the manager says to the other, to the couple, “You look beautiful and people are talking about your good looks.” Why don’t you get married? ‘There is no love, there is nothing but money and commitment. Sometimes people prefer fame more than money,’ he explained disappointedly.

Although he did not name names or refer to anyone specifically to avoid controversy, many concluded that he was referring to him. Clovis Nino And Aleska Genesis.

If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

“How far can people go? They intervene because there is money, because there are packaging and marketing,” he concluded with an aura of sadness.

See also  Lupe Esparza publicly apologizes to Christian Nodal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Bad Bunny kicks off the conclusion of his Most Wanted Tour with excitement | Offers

June 8, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This is how the “Choose Your Beauty” vote works.

June 8, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What happened to Jennifer Aniston’s face?

June 8, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Ryan Garcia arrested for vandalism at Beverly Hills Hotel

June 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Pluto could host an ocean of water beneath its surface

June 9, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Prime Minister Gary Connell is hospitalized in Haiti

June 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

More than 130 immigrants, including Venezuelans, arrested in Texas (VIDEO)

June 9, 2024 Winston Hale