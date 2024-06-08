Gregorio Pernia is angry at the behavior of some colleagues from the “House of Celebrity”

With a purpose The famous househe reality It’s over, but the news about its participants is still as hot as ever.

New romances, media outrage and disappointments are just part of this wonderful series that is experienced, according to some, outside of the show.

A person who is surprised and somewhat disappointed by some of the things that happen is Gregorio Perniaa member of the house who decided to give up his residence to resume his long-awaited freedom and be with his loved ones.

Gregory B.

In a conversation with his followers on social media, he shared what he felt when he saw what was happening, specifically with two of his former colleagues.

Then the manager says to the other, to the couple, “You look beautiful and people are talking about your good looks.” Why don’t you get married? ‘There is no love, there is nothing but money and commitment. Sometimes people prefer fame more than money,’ he explained disappointedly.

Although he did not name names or refer to anyone specifically to avoid controversy, many concluded that he was referring to him. Clovis Nino And Aleska Genesis.

“How far can people go? They intervene because there is money, because there are packaging and marketing,” he concluded with an aura of sadness.