December 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Great luxury and pleasure

Great luxury and pleasure

Zera Pearson December 4, 2022 2 min read

After several years of absence from us, the fine trumpet player from Syracuse, Joe Magnarelli, has returned to visit us, thin as a paintbrush and copious gray hair, but with such a wonderful voice that it reminded us of days gone by. On this occasion, a quintet of great interpretive solvency formed, accompanied by Kentucky saxophonist and flutist Vincent Herring, Swedish drummer Joris Dudley, Californian pianist Peter Zak and our beloved and admired double guitarist Ignasi Gonzalez. The session was planned, and it all went just like that, in tribute to the great trumpeter Lee Morgan, an ill-fated musician who vanished prematurely but nonetheless left behind work and vocal recordings of high quality and undeniable influence. to many colleagues. of his generation and in many other fellows.

With the Enric Granados Auditorium’s B-room almost full, great acoustics and an audience eager to enjoy some high school jazz, the show met, no doubt, all the previously created expectations, for it was noteworthy – so high – the lyricism and warmth it displayed. It has both the principal performers themselves in the solo parts, or forming a duet, together with the exquisite phrasing of the pianist, and the percussive backing parts composed of double bass and drums. With regard to Herring, whom we have not yet had the opportunity to see live, the reputation that precedes him and his approaches, recordings and collaborations that take your breath away, this first meeting to listen to him was the most comfortable, which made everything well the expectations we raised about his personality and artistic qualities Brilliant. An authentic marvel, added to the fine state of Magnarelli’s form and company, has left us with sensations of pleasant luxury as well as a desire to hear it all again, together or separately, as soon as possible.

See also  The graduates of the Department of Radiology from UPR School of Medicine are American Board of Radiology approved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The Great British Hospital Gala to raise funds and promote the establishment of 6 Operating Theatres

December 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Jaume Gil Aloja, President of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences – Conversation

December 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Oscar M. Barenich: The Pan American Health Organization: 120 years of work for health and well-being | Columnists | Opinion

December 3, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

3 ways to unlock your car steering wheel

December 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Great luxury and pleasure

December 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Get rid of it back! Marco Fabian has hinted that he will not be a reinforcement for Chivas at the 2023 Clausura

December 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is how Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar was with Lionel Messi in the Argentina-Australia match

December 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward