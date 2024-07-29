Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net

CaracasJuly 29 (Europe Press) – Several Latin American governments on Sunday called for transparency in the counting of votes in Venezuela’s presidential election after most polling stations closed.

The foreign ministers of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay announced that they are following “the events in Venezuela closely” and consider it “essential to obtain guarantees that the results of the elections will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the ballot box.

“This can only be achieved through transparent vote counting, which allows for verification and control of observers and delegates for all candidates,” a joint statement said.

Panama’s President, José Raúl Molino, said he had ordered his Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez Acha, to “maintain constant contact” with his counterparts “in the region” with the aim of monitoring the situation in Venezuelan territory and that respect for the popular will is fundamental to the rule of democracy.”

Kamala Harris highlights Washington’s support

For her part, US Vice President Kamala Harris stressed that Washington “supports the Venezuelan people who expressed their voice in today’s historic presidential elections.”

“The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work for a more democratic, prosperous and secure future for the people of Venezuela.”

After polls closed, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado asked Venezuelans to remain at the polls while the votes were counted. “We have fought all these years for this day. These are the decisive minutes, the last hours,” she said.

