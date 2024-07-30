Google Maps Trick to Avoid Traffic and Plan Trips in Advance

This feature is enabled in Google Maps in its mobile version and on computers. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Driving apps are a great solution to avoid traffic. However, simply determining your destination and seeing your route is not enough, which is why platforms like Google Maps have additional tools so that users can anticipate their route and save as much time as possible.

This app not only provides real-time navigation and speed camera detection, but also allows users to predict traffic conditions on planned routes.This feature, which many do not know about, can be crucial to avoid traffic jams and reduce travel time, hours or days in advance.

Google Maps traffic forecasting is based on historical patterns and real-time data. By analyzing traffic from previous days and weeks, the app can estimate traffic flow at different times of the day and on different days of the week. This functionality is accessible in both the mobile app and the web version of the app. To use this tool, follow these steps:

Launch the app on your mobile device or access the web version. Enter the destination you plan to travel to. In the upper right corner of the screen, you will find the Layers button. Click this button to open a pop-up window containing different types of maps. Select the “Traffic” option. Roads will be colored according to the traffic status: green for clear traffic, yellow for moderate traffic, and red for heavy traffic. To plan more precisely, click on the three-dot button at the top next to your departure and destination. Select “Set departure or arrival time”. The pop-up window will allow you to enter the time and day you plan to take the trip. Google Maps will automatically adjust traffic data to show you an estimate of traffic conditions at the selected time and date.

With this feature, you can set your departure time to avoid peak traffic. For example, if you are planning a trip, You can check the usual traffic at departure times and select a less busy time for your trip.

Additionally, Google Maps also lets you see additional details about the route, such as potential road problems, lane closures, and the location of speed cameras. This information is essential for making last-minute adjustments and ensuring a smoother, safer ride.

While Waze and Apple Maps also offer useful navigation tools, neither of these apps has the advanced traffic prediction feature of Google Maps.Waze, for example, relies on community input to alert people to incidents in real time, while Apple Maps has greatly improved its accuracy and functionality, but still doesn’t match Google’s ability to predict.

To get the most out of this tool, here are some practical tips:

Plan ahead : Don’t wait until the last minute to check traffic conditions. Use Google Maps a few days before your trip to identify patterns and potential congestion.

Adjust your schedulesIf possible, schedule departures at less busy times based on traffic forecasts.

This function is enabled in Google Maps in its mobile version and on computers.