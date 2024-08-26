Google creates artificial intelligence that can diagnose a patient with just a cough

Google’s language model analyzes audio and other parameters to determine the problem. (Taken from Google)



Google has created a bio-audio model using artificial intelligence called Health Acoustic Representations (HeAR) that allows it to detect various respiratory diseases through coughing. The tool, developed by Google Research, was trained using 300 million samples of audio data, allowing researchers to identify patterns in sounds related to human health.

HeAR has demonstrated good ability to distinguish health audio signals, outperforming other models on a variety of tasks. This progress is not only related to its accuracy, but also to its ability to generalize across different types of microphones, making it an adaptable and versatile tool.

Its ultimate purpose is to be able to diagnose respiratory diseases early.which is very common in different parts of the world and also claims millions of lives every year.

The HeAR approach is based on the premise that the sounds people make when they breathe, speak or cough contain valuable information about their health. Based on this hypothesis, the researchers trained the model with millions of records of cough sounds, allowing them to fine-tune its ability to identify potential problems.

This technology could change the course of preventive medicine, providing a valuable tool for screening, diagnosing and monitoring respiratory diseases, such as: Tuberculosis (TB) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For its part, HeAR’s potential extends beyond Google’s research labs. In countries like India, where tuberculosis remains a major public health concern, the availability of personalized bioacoustic models could make a huge difference.

In contexts where collecting large amounts of data is expensive or logistically difficult, HeAR offers an effective and accessible solution. This accessibility is particularly important in resource-limited areas, where traditional diagnostic tools may be expensive or difficult to implement.

Placing microphones on smartphones is another key feature of HeAR. Google highlights that these devices, which most people already have in their pockets, could become powerful tools for collecting audio data.

This means that, without the need for specialized equipment, it is possible to extract valuable knowledge about a person’s health, simply by analyzing the sounds they make.

This ability to make diagnoses without the need for advanced medical infrastructure opens up new possibilities for public health.Especially in remote or deprived communities.

One of the most notable features of HeAR is its accuracy and ability to work with less training data compared to other models. According to Google developers, this feature makes it an essential tool for medical research.

It facilitates the development of specific models that can be adapted to the needs of different populations, and it is expected that this bioacoustic model, as it advances, will foster new ways to detect and manage health conditions, even in populations with limited data.

In addition, The use of HeAR in early disease detection could have a profound impact on global health. In areas where health infrastructure is weak, the ability to make accurate diagnoses through bioacoustics can save lives.

Additionally, by reducing reliance on expensive and inaccessible equipment, the HeAR system can equitably distribute access to healthcare, providing advanced diagnostic tools to those who need them most.