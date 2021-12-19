Goodbye Netflix? Google is partnering with the platform to offer more than 300 TV channels

Google is always innovating so that its users can have a better experience every day, and now it is surprising to announce an alliance with Pluto TV to offer more than 300 TV channels.

Best of all, it will be completely free, which will also help people who do not have the resources or do not want to rent the most popular streaming services.

Google TV details

Ben Searidge, Director of Administration and Product, Google TV, said: “Starting today, we’re partnering with Pluto TV so they can access over 300 free live TV channels on Google TV. Visit the Live tab to see what’s showing now or Check out our “Free Live TV” recommendations under the For You tab. This new integration with Pluto TV will be available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.”

Additionally, for six months, there will be free access to the Peacock Premium platform, which includes movies, series, WWE content, sports and other live content.

The service is already available in the United States, although the company has not ruled out the possibility of expanding its horizons and reaching other countries.

How can I enjoy Google TV?

With your TV, whether it’s Smart or Chromecast, you have to search the Google TV App Store and it will give you the option to download.

It is also available on Android devices, through the Play Store.

When you already have the app, it will give you recommendations for everything you can see.

From the computer you can visit https://tv.google/

Some of the channels included are Red Bull Tv, Xumo, and Tubi.

To see what options are available at the moment, you should click on the “Live” tab.

Google also recommends using YouTube to watch some movies, although this service has a cost and there is a fee for each production you want to watch from this platform.

What is Pluto TV?

It is an application available on Smart TVs with completely free content.

It has been operated by ViacomCBS Streaming, owned by ViacomCBS, since January 2019.

We recommend the following:

The official description says: “Enjoy a variety of thematic channels for all tastes, movies, series and TV shows.”

Most noticeable are the MTV and Nickelodeon productions it includes.

It is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.