January 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gisele Blondi graduated "like a coconut" from extracting woven implants

Gisele Blondi graduated “like a coconut” from extracting woven implants

Phyllis Ward January 20, 2022 2 min read

Presenter and artist Gisele Blondi came out “like a coconut” from the breast she underwent due to symptoms related to the implant disease that affected her rheumatoid arthritis case.

Blondet, who was accompanied by her daughter Gabe, shared to her followers a seven-minute video about the procedure performed by surgeon Deb Vibhakar which entailed removing the implants that affected her health and raising her bust without the need for these products.

“I wanted to tell you I’m fine, I’m very happy, and I think I’ve made a good decision,” said the presenter, who was resting in her room and even showing the implants that had been extracted.

“Look, I’m like a coconut,” he shouted.

During the video, Blondette had an interesting conversation with the doctor, who described him as the “star of the show”, about the surgery and the preparations that contributed to its success.

Said the artist, who has constantly said that she is “very relieved” and sure of her decision.

The short documentary showed part of the moment the surgeon began drawing a bust, which he rated as important because it would serve as a “map” for the surgery.

In the process, I asked Gabi Vibhakar if it was common for patients to show symptoms similar to their mother’s due to having implants, which the professional stated were common “regardless of whether they were soft, silicone or saline implants”.

You can see the video here:

See also  President Guillermo Laso concludes his tour in Mexico | Politics | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A new species of tarantula has been discovered thanks to a YouTuber

January 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They agreed to start a possible draw against Nicolas Maduro

January 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The plane had to go to AILA due to the narrowness of the Higüero . runway

January 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad Bunny models of women’s handbags, and criticism is pouring out against homosexuals and sexists

January 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Clínica Bíblica opens the Center for Innovation in the Life Sciences

January 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Charros flirts with the Mexican Pacific League title

January 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

WhatsApp | How to put your name in white | empty name | Applications | Smart phones | Hoax 2022 | nda | nnni | data

January 20, 2022 Roger Rehbein