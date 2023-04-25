Girona capitalizes on Madrid’s losses and beats them on a magical night at Tate Castellanos

Welcome to the live broadcast Girona againstreal madrid From the 31st of Santander Leaguein it Montilivi Municipal Stadium to GironaAnd Spain.

he Girona He reached this duel with almost certain survival and being in 11th place with 38 units, eight from the relegation places. But not having much to fight for doesn’t rule out that he wants to deliver another upset like he already did in the first round at Bernabeu By saving a tie.

he real madrid He faces this alternating match up to the roster, the last with a loss at the last minute Thibaut Courtois. Sergio Arribas And Mario Martin It could have minutes, while Karim Benzema Do not travel to get a rest before the semi-finals Champions League.

he real madrid visit to Girona With the task of avoiding a surprise that would take them further away from Barcelona in a league that is almost losing, but as long as the math allows, they will have to fight, plus they are only five units ahead with Athlete To defend second place.

he Girona receive a real madrid Conditional on the occurrence of six victims Carlo Ancelottijust as important Karim Benzema also David praisesbut who does not want to not raise his foot even if the focus is on the end Del Rey Cup and the Champions League.

Thibaut Courtois He was discharged at the last minute with gastroenteritis and did not travel with the team. Instead enter Mario Day Lewis in advertising.

planning Ancelotti Focuses on that May 6, which he argues in the final cup Kiss OsasunaAnd upon arrival, with less than three days rest, of the first chapter of the semi-finals of the Champions against him Manchester cityin a tie that everyone refers to as an early final.

Carlito He highlighted his difficulty with the current calendar and acknowledged the difficulty of achieving the doubling league And Championsbut made it clear that they would not lower their arms in the local competition.

“Winning the double in one season is not so easy. The truth is that there are teams who may see LaLiga as more complicated and put all their minds on European competition. This is not our case, but it can happen. Winning the title. The league and the champions is very complicated.” Ancelotti at a press conference.

Degree option league It concluded with Barcelona’s victory over Atletico Madrid in it Camp Nou. Not even the most optimistic Real Madrid player believes that with an 11-point margin and eight games to play there is a chance of winning the championship.