Gilbert Reyes will be extradited until Honduras promises to protect his life

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

The Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) of the Dominican Republic declared the extradition of American Gilbert Santiago Reyes Bermudez, requested by our country’s judge, null and void.

A second extradition hearing on Gilbert Reyes’ departure was decided by the country’s high court until the state of Honduras guarantees security measures to protect the accused’s life.

What was done, it is understood, did not prevent the judicial transfer of the Dominican Republic Gilbert Reiss to prevent him from being tried in Honduras for the crimes he is accused of here, but rather to prevent Reyes Bermudez’s life from being in prison.

“The judge decided to deny it temporarily, and in the meantime the state of Honduras cannot guarantee his basic rights once he is deported and subjected to the justice of this country,” argued Salomon Amador, Reyes’ private defender in Honduras. .

The judge in the Dominican Republic granted a reasonable amount of time to the defense of the accused and the State of Honduras. Gilbert Reiss For Honduras, there is no danger to his life.

“Every extradition treaty implies respect for human rights, and this is mentioned in the extradition treaty Honduras has with the Dominican Republic, signed in Uruguay in 1933,” Amador explained.

The Supreme Court of the Dominican Republic shall transmit in writing petitions to ensure the well-being of the accused to the Judicial Branch and the Executive Branch of Honduras. Gilbert Reiss. After Honduras agrees to comply with the request, a new hearing will be held to authorize the final extradition to Honduras.