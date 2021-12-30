Gignac scolds Dent Lopez’s son for wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 29.12.2021 21:51:29

carry one Jersey Paris Saint-Germain In the presence of Olympic idol Marseille is like wearing Rayados in a house tigers, because Andre-Pierre Gignac Did not give it Son of Tooth Lopez He was playing in the university stadium in the shirt of his arch-enemy French.

In a video shared by Tigres on social networks, you can see Gignac “reprimanded” the son of the toothHe emotionally questioned him why he was wearing a jacket in reference to Paris Saint-Germain: “Let’s see those clothes, Benja, why are you bringing that?”asked the French striker.

The best thing was the response of the young man who blamed Nico Lopez: “It was my father’s idea”, to which Andrei responded with laughter and went straight to the “perpetrator” to ask if it was true.

Tigers transfers for Clausura 2022

If it was indeed a school of fear, then Tigers added 2 boosts So now for the new tournament that makes them the most favorites for the title, remember that they were eliminated in the semi-finals.

new faces Sebastian Cordova, the Mexican team that had differences with Santiago Solari and that the board of directors sought to sell due to what is rumored as “questionable attitudes” from the midfielder. They also added to Jesus Angolan, who just won the title with Atlas and will fight for the title as left-back, a position feline Javier Aquino improvised.

When will the Tigres debut in 2022?

a team UANL will have its first match in Clausura 2022 In the always difficult court of Torreon against Santos Laguna, the competitor he eliminated in the last quarter-finals. This time it will be the game Saturday January 8 at 7:00 pm during the first round.