Genesis Rodriguez and the love pact with his father, Puma Rodriguez, are illustrated in this video

actress Genesis Rodriguez The 34-year-old is living a great professional gift due to the premiere of the third season of Umbrella Academy on Netflix. In this production, you play Sloan, a woman with supernatural powers who can defy the law of gravity.

The fact is that the youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez He made an important journey in the world of acting and came to succeed in Hollywood. For this, he did not need his father’s fame, but whenever they could, they both publicly showed the love they had for each other.

Related news

Now in the midst of promoting the third season of Umbrella Academy, Genesis Rodriguez I respect his roots in a short interview in which he confessed to many of his intimacy, such as his favorite food. She confirmed that she is a fan of Venezuelan arepas and that their fillings are one of her favorite preparations.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: TERRA Archive

Regarding his Cuban tastes, something he inherited from his mother, model Carolina Perez, Genesis Rodriguez He noted that the Palomela steak with rice, beans, sweet bananas and some tostons is what he likes the most. When the actress was asked about her musical tastes, she was surprised.

Genesis Rodriguez She began to explain that she is a fan of Gloria Stefan, Buena Vista Social Club, Orquista of Aragon de Cuba and Celia Cruz, but when they asked her about Venezuela, she said, “In the country there is only one person I can give credit for. Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez Who is my father too, otherwise it would be unfair.”