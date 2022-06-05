“Generational Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace” with Generation and Talent Observatory

This Monday, June 6, 2022, at 12:00, Radio Capital HR Forum (105.7 FM), with Francisco Garcia Her Founder and CEO of HR Forum, we spoke directly with Generation and Talent Observatory on me The health of the older generations and the well-being of their generations.

They will be with us Elena Cascante s Angelis Alcazar Managing Obstetrics and Talent Observatory Partners; Antonio DiazAnd the President of AESPLA and member of the Expert Committee on Health and Welfare; Eva Maria TrilloAnd the Correos Indoor Development District, Carmen Betancourt is a CORREOS employee and representative for Generation X.

Also during the program We’ll talk with Generation and Talent Observatory about its “Generational Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace” study, which was conducted with European University as an academic partner HR Standards as a technical partner.

HR forum live with people and companies

The HR Forum has over 195,000 active users and over 8 million annual influencers. With distinguished professionals and companies frequently present in all of its initiatives.

It is very present on social networks, APP, #HR24hours. It has virtual solutions that adapt to the new era of innovation and enduring creativity.

