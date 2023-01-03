GB WhatsApp V14.10 | download apk | latest version | download | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

GB Whatsapp Unlike WhatsApp, it has a series of eye-catching details. Now a new version has appeared: it is V14.10. Would it be a good idea to download it? Will they ban your account? Here we tell you.

In it you can not only schedule a message, but also check who has blocked you in the application, change the color of the entire platform, be able to hide “Typing”, “Internet” and even change your animated avatar.

How do I download the original version? Well, it’s very easy to get GB Whatsapp . Here we tell you how to get a file Version V14.10.0 on your Android phone, and best of all, without any ads.

Download GB WhatsApp V14.10 Latest Version: APK 2023

Remember that in order to use GB WhatsApp V14.10 it is necessary that you do not have a regular WhatsApp on your cell phone.

This is why we recommend that you always make a backup.

When you do that, you have to completely uninstall the regular WhatsApp from your smartphone.

Now Download GB WhatsApp V14.10 on your Android cell phone through this Link .

. Best of all, it is ad-free and free.

When done, enter your cell phone number and verification code.

And that’s it, you can now use GB WhatsApp V14.10.

The good thing is that you can use all the normal functions of WhatsApp, such as the possibility of opening your account on two different cell phones.

See the list of people who blocked you on WhatsApp Plus

To be able to perform this trick, it is necessary to download the APK of WhatsApp Plus.

You can install APK through this Link .

. Remember, it is always a good idea to back up your chats in case you want to restore them in the future.

Now just enter WhatsApp Plus.

Click on the three dots in the upper corner. There you will see the “Add-ons” tool.

Click on it and a new menu will appear.

Among them you will find the “Who blocked you?” button.

Click on it and you will see a list of people who have blocked you, as well as the changes they have made over the previous days.

If you want to keep WhatsApp Plus, you can. In the event that it is no longer useful to you due to a possible ban, it is better to go back to WhatsApp.

So you can install infinite chats in WhatsApp Web

Before we begin, it is necessary to stress that you have to download the name extension first.WA Web PlusYou can get it directly through the Chrome Web Store or by clicking on the following LinkThe site is from Google, don’t worry about security, it’s guaranteed.