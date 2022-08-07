Gareth Bale is still smiling with LAFC. Arango shines again

LAFC Still the best team in MLS. Those led by Steve Chirondolo crushed Real Salt Lake 4-1 in a duel in which Welshman Gareth Bale scored his second goal since arriving in the Los Angeles shirt. However, the lights went in the opposite direction.

Colombian Christian Arango He continues to show that he wants to stay in the institution He reviewed with a double to lead the win for the Californians, who found in the coffee plantation a potential successor to the glories of Carlos Vela, who remains the personality and crest of the said club.

Although starting again from the benchAnd the Cardiff Express He showed all his abilities and in the 86th minute he showed one of the goals of the day. Bale grabbed the ball and after letting two defenders get in the way at full speed, he headed toward goal and fired a powerful shot to net LAFC’s fourth.

Praise Cherundolo

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Gareth Bale played only 96 minutes, Still without starting a game as a rookie, but after his impressive performance in just minutes against Real Salt Lake, foundation coach Steve Chirondulo admitted that the situation could change.

“It’s a great moment for Gareth and for the whole team. Fits in well with the group. “It was a good goal. Gareth told us after the match, now we all know he can run and there is no way to hide,” the strategist joked at the press conference.

LAFC marches as leader of the Western Conference with authority by reaching 51 pointssix more than its closest rivals Austin FC, plus it would hold the record as the best club in MLS, however, this is not Cherundolo’s main focus.