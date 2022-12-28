Galicia records the fourth best surgical waiting time

December 28, 2022

Minister of Health, Julio García Comisana.

Reduce waiting lists Surgical interventions, consultations and diagnostic appointments in earlier times To the pandemic is the larger target set for 2023 in the management agreements Galician Health Services (SERGAS).

This is what the Minister of Health indicated, on Wednesday, Julio Garcia Comisana, during the signing of agreements with the seven Galician health districts, held in the same ministry in Santiago. Comesaña has explained in His intervention indicated that the surgical activity “is still suffering in Spain”.but “Galicia is in the right direction.”

In this way, he indicated that the community has Fourth best surgical wait time, 75 daysAccording to the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, in the first consultation, Galicia finished fifth, with 55 days ahead of the average wait, 24 less than the Spanish average.

The Minister of Health confirmed that these “They can be improved” and that the aim is to “restore 2019 numbers that had the best historical record”. Thus, he indicated that the total average waiting time that year was 42 days in the case of tests and consultations, and 54 days in the case of surgical interventions.


Primary care and public health

In the field of primary care, one of the main goals is “Access to 90 percent of family medicine appointments and prescription renewals in less than four days”as well as improving home care for the chronically ill, to reach 50 percent of scheduled care at home.

Will also try to implement XIDE software (Team request management) and expansion of local health plans. In addition, Comesaña explained that in the field of public health, Sergas The challenge is to achieve 60 per cent virus vaccination coverage in the age group between 6 and 59 months.

Within the offerings, sReducing waiting time to less than 60 days will be identified as a priority, especially colon cancer screening, to access colonoscopy. The head of health also pointed out Another goal for 2023 is the implementation of the new medical recordwhich includes the ability for healthcare professionals to communicate via video calls with their patients.

In addition, he has insisted that these plans “It is a sign of the commitment that sargas acquire every year to the promotion of public health in Galicia”. Thus, he stressed, Xunta seeks “greater optimization of available resources, with an emphasis on patient-centered care.”

