Galicia records the fourth best surgical waiting time

Reduce waiting lists Surgical interventions, consultations and diagnostic appointments in earlier times To the pandemic is the larger target set for 2023 in the management agreements Galician Health Services (SERGAS).

This is what the Minister of Health indicated, on Wednesday, Julio Garcia Comisana, during the signing of agreements with the seven Galician health districts, held in the same ministry in Santiago. Comesaña has explained in His intervention indicated that the surgical activity “is still suffering in Spain”.but “Galicia is in the right direction.”

In this way, he indicated that the community has Fourth best surgical wait time, 75 daysAccording to the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, in the first consultation, Galicia finished fifth, with 55 days ahead of the average wait, 24 less than the Spanish average.

The Minister of Health confirmed that these “They can be improved” and that the aim is to “restore 2019 numbers that had the best historical record”. Thus, he indicated that the total average waiting time that year was 42 days in the case of tests and consultations, and 54 days in the case of surgical interventions.