Galaxy Unpacked | They filter the leather covers that the Samsung Galaxy S23 | series will have Mexico | Spain | MX | Play DEPOR

It’s only a matter of weeks to find out all the chain data Samsung Galaxy S23. While we are waiting for the official release, the leakers are releasing more data about the products related to the high-range mobile phones. Now, the novelty is the leather covers.

dropout snobetic On Twitter, she revealed the models’ leather covers samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. The cover for the S23 Ultra isn’t much different from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but a new color is available: light brown. Last year it was possible to get leather protection in black, light gray and red. The custom color will also be available for the S23 and S23 Plus.

The thing that caught the attention of netizens is that the Galaxy S23 cases do not contain space for the camera module, since the new look of these devices has three sensors located individually.

The images leaked by Snoopytech have caused netizens to complain that the placement of the buttons is too high and far from what would be anatomically ideal. Also, the hole on the right side would be too small.

Serial launch samsung The Galaxy S23 is scheduled for February 1, 2023, which is the date that was accidentally leaked by the same company on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | Leaked technical data

dropout Digital chat station He is the person who disclosed the minutes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This is how we now know the team will be delivering the higher-frequency 3.36GHz version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In addition, the panel will be a 6.8-inch OLED with a HD resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. In addition, the S23 Ultra will have a 12MP self-timer camera for selfies and video calls.

It is also known that the quad camera setup will consist of a 108MP main sensor. However, some reports indicate that the Ultra model will get a 200MP main shooter.

Apart from this, the phone will have a 12MP + 12MP dual telephoto camera with 10x zoom support. Also, this device will come with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

