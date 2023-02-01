Frontier Airlines first arrives at Ponce Airport | Economie

Starting this May, Mercedita International Airport (PSE), in Ponce, will have Frontier Airlines having a direct flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Alfredo Gonzalez, vice president of domestic and international sales, announced today. from the airline.

Similarly, the company reported adding six more flights to Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit and San Antonio and one international flight to Cancun in Mexico, adding up to a total of 19 sub-routes on the island.

“It gives me great pleasure to be able to announce service of Mercedita International Airport in Ponce with a flight three days a week, beginning May 4 from Orlando to Ponce,” said Gonzalez.

From Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU), there will be five direct flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW); to Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW) Airport; Hopkins (Klee); to Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI); Cleveland International Airport and Cancun International Airport (CUN) in Mexico.

These last two destinations have not been on the airline’s offering since 2017 and 2018, respectively.

While it will add more flights from Rafael Hernandez International Airport, in Aguadilla, (BQN) to Tampa International Airport (TPA).

“These new lines represent a historic increase for frontier airlines on our island,” said Carlos Mercado, CEO of Puerto Rico Tourism Corporation (CTPR).

Likewise, he specified that “with these new routes, the total number of destinations with direct flights to the island is brought to 19 destinations, which can be divided into eight direct routes to the three Puerto Rican airports, seven to the United States and the eighth, which we are announcing today, in Cancun.”

According to data shared by tourism at a press conference from SJU, these eight new routes will have a significant tourism impact by adding about 204,000 seats to the air show, and it is estimated that they will generate more than $113 million during the first year of operations.

With the goal of promoting the expansion of flights and encouraging Puerto Rican travelers, Frontier will be holding two events this week, where airline tickets will be given away to the public. They will be near the main entrance of Plaza Las Américas tomorrow from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM while on Thursday they will meet at Placita de Santurce during the same hours.

In addition, as part of the celebration, the airline will be offering special fares for these destinations starting at $49.