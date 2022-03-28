March 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sistema frontal podría generar lluvias para este domingo

Front system can generate rain for Sunday

Phyllis Ward March 28, 2022 1 min read

For this Sunday, the National Bureau of Meteorology (UNAMET) Light rain expected over some localities in the Dominican Republicthe outgrowth of an anterior system located in the western part of Haiti.

According to the entity, heavy rain will fall this afternoon and evening, accompanied by various thunderstorms, in the governorates of the northwest, north, southwest, central Cordillera and the border region.

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 31°C and the minimum between 20°C and 22°C.

Looking at the trough in the eastern part of the country, the agency is keeping seven counties on air alert. The provinces that are on alert are: Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega and Monte Cristi. Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega, Monte Cristi.

For tomorrow, Monday, the meteorological environment will continue with significant changes, with increased rain, thunderstorms and winds in most parts of the country, especially in the afternoon until the early hours of the night on the northwest, north and southwest, the central and border region of Cordillera.

See also  Abinader chairs the graduation ceremony of the Navy's officers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“We want our jobs,” drivers shout on the road as the Charles de Gaulle Pass will be operational

March 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A newborn bird abandoned by its flock nests in the hair of a British woman for 84 days

March 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Russia accused of “stealing” hundreds of planes

March 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Mexico defeated Honduras by a narrower margin in the CONCACAF qualifiers | Total Sports

March 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Front system can generate rain for Sunday

March 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Leslie Fanola, one of the few Bolivian experts in medical physics in nuclear medicine

March 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alessandra Rosaldo dazzles in an elegant golden look on her wedding anniversary with Eugenio Derbez | Pictures

March 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon