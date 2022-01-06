From the sea: Galilea Lopez Murillo, granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez, fell in love with everyone

Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez He has been married twice in his life and it was not easy to get along with each other. Between 1966 and 1986 he married singer Liliya Murillo, with whom he had two daughters, Liliana Rodriguez and Lilibeth Murillo. Ten years later, the Venezuelan artist married Carolina Perez, with whom he had Genesis Rodriguez.

Liliana gave birth to her daughter Gallia Rodriguez in 1996. Currently the young woman calls herself on her social networks Galilea Lopez Murillo He left his grandfather’s surname to his father. ‘El Puma’ is consulted in an interview about his relationship with his granddaughter, which is presumably not very good.

“We were at the birth of Liliana and my wife and I … we all greeted the granddaughter … I do not want to go into this gossip, I have never investigated the gossip, I am not interested. I that Galilee I’ve always loved her because she’s my granddaughter, I took her in the stores, and we were together…When they started attacking Genesis and Carolina, there she was cut off, I had to decide between being happy or being forever unhappy,” he said. Jose Luis.

On January 5th this year, Galilee He turned 26 and his mother devoted several posts to him on the webcam. “Happy birthday my son always 26 years old @galilealopezmorillo_…. The best thing that ever happened to me in my life is the reason for my existence… the love of our life….. the only heir to the heritage…. MI CARA DE LUNA … ”was one of the singer’s releases.

In another post, Liliana showed Galilee In a bathing suit enter the sea. “He never listened to me!!!! JAJAJAJJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ came out just like AUNT!!!!!!!! It’s cold!!! It’s cold!!!!!! The water is freezing!!!! MAMIIIIIII It’s my birthday!!!!! I want to talk to your neighborhood!” The Venezuelan artist wrote, referring to her sister, Lilibeth Murillo. The post exceeded 9 thousand likes and 100 comments.