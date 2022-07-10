From now on security cameras, doorbells and TVs in the promotion of Amazon Prime Day

Advance discounts to modernize your home and make it safer. (Photo: Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day It starts on July 12, but this year Offers They are more than a week early. In fact, many of Amazon’s best-selling devices, such as blink outdoor wireless security cameraThe Blink video door entry system And other products up to 54% off now for Prime members only.

Remember that you must be a Prime member to take advantage of these amazing early bird deals. If you are not registered, you can Do it now to enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Check out the five best deals on Amazon Prime devices and grab them before the chaos begins next week.

Smart surveillance camera flash in a small and compact design and internal components. (credit: amazon)

$29 $64 in amazon

With over 100,000 reviews, the Blink Compact Indoor Security Camera is a best seller on Amazon and one of the best options for monitoring your home all day and night, even when you’re away. With this popular device, you can enjoy an extra dose of peace of mind while traveling. It is available in black and white and currently has 54% off for a limited time.

Credit: Amazon

$54 $89 in amazon

It’s hard to find a quality outdoor security camera for under $100, so take advantage of the Blink Wireless HD Outdoor Security Camera, not only the best seller but also Amazon’s choice and now on sale. On sale for only $55.

This camera is weatherproof, Withstands severe thunderstorms and heavy snowfallIts battery lasts two years on a single charge, it includes a motion detection system, and best of all, it’s easy to configure.

Credit: Amazon

$259 $469 in amazon

Fire TVs from Amazon have recently been upgraded, making this 50″ Series 4 4K UHD Smart TV one of the best options you’ll find. In addition to having a file 45% off now And being the best-selling TV, it includes all the key features of today’s high-end smart TVs.

From brilliant, vibrant 4K entertainment and built-in streaming to Alexa-exclusive voice control from Amazon Fire TV and Dolby Digital Plus, this is it. A TV you will cherish and love for years to come.

Credit: Amazon

$34 $49 in amazon

The internal flash of the video is One of Amazon’s best-selling home tech gadgets ever, not by chance. Don’t let its sleek and simple design fool you, this device has many features that buyers love.

It includes two-way audio, HD video, motion alerts in the Chime app, Amazon Alexa integration, and more. It is available in black and white and currently has 30% off for main members.

