From Heaven: Maluma racer turns up the temperature in tight swimwear

Entitled “Let’s go to heaven” model Natalia Barulich. And so the former Maluma continued her regular Instagram shows where she flaunted her curves while wearing very tight clothes. With over 4 million followers, the model has leveraged her fame to become a true influencer.

Natalie. Source: Instagramnatalia

She can be seen lying on the beach on a white blanket, on her back, dressed Swimwear. The same in black, very small, showed its qualities, the result of a demanding training and feeding regime.

The young lady confessed some time ago regarding her relationship with her Maluma: “I was giving 1000% and I was only getting 20%, and I can say some days I got more and that’s what kept me going.” Thus he described the stormy two-year relationship between him and Pisa. The fact is that his ex-wife continues to break into the music scene with participations with various well-known artists.

Maluma and Adam Levine. Source: Instagram @adamlevine

On this occasion, an unusual tattoo Adam Levine – who is also involved in scandals, by the way – she shared the scene with the Colombian. Maluma and Adam Levine ruined the scene with 19 seconds of their next song. For the first time we hear the second of them sing in Spanish. “I hope that when he does that to you, you think of me. I hope it’s my name that you want to repeat. And I hope the same happens to me. I hope I don’t forget you.”

This new hymn of defiance will be released soon and the artists decided to preview it on social networks. Will it be devoted to young Natalia or Levin’s wife? The truth is that this time the brunette will not appear in the video as she did in the past with world-famous artists such as Britney Spears, Calvin Harris and her ex-husband, Maluma.