From Chicago, Carol J crowned the queen of elegance in this dress

Carol J He continues to reap success wherever he goes. He recently released his latest singles in collaboration with Colombian singer Maldi. “Gatúbela” has over 47 million views on YouTube. It looks like new songs are coming and her fans are raving about them.

a few weeks ago, Carol J It finished “Bichota Tour Reloaled 2022” across Latin America, ending with several sale dates. As is known, the red-haired girl does not stop and is now going to start a new tour, this time in the United States, entitled “The Journey of Love in the Tape”.

La Bichota couldn’t be more excited to appear in front of her fans again after a well-deserved vacation to close the tournament. On Monday, former Anuel AA shared a photo shoot she did for her Twitter account. Instagram. “Tomorrow I will start the tour… I can’t stand my face and I really want to see ITOOOOOOOSSSSS” she wrote more than excitedly. In her stories, the Colombian showed how they “gathered and disarmed” everything for the tour.

In the photo session Carol J Red and blue mandala print maxi dress. On his feet, he chose white and red sneakers. The post quickly exceeded half a million likes and 33,000 comments. “I love you, my beautiful queen,” wrote her coach Yarishna.

Soon-to-be mother, sister Veronica Giraldo told her, “This color looks prettier every day, sister… We love you and miss you…”. “Awesome my little boy,”Carol Some of the messages received by the translator of “El Makinón” were “My wife” and “Oh how I love you, what a little thing”.